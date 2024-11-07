Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online

US Open Tennis: Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia
The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will get underway from Wednesday, November 13, and will run till the 20th at the Palacio de Deported Jose Maria Martin Carpena indoor sporting arena in Malaga. (More Tennis News)

The indoor facility with a capacity of 11,300 will brace itself, with 12 teams set to take part in the competition. 

Eight of the 12 will compete in the first round fixtures, while the 2023 winners Canadam Italy, Czech Republic, and Australia have all received byes into the quarters. 

The tournament will also overlap with the Davis Cup Finals, which will be held from November 19-24. 

Billie Jean King Cup Finals Draw

Round 1

Match 1: Great Britain vs Germany

Match 2: Slovakia vs USA

Match 3: Spain vs Poland

Match 4: Japan vs Romania

Quarter-finals

Canada vs winner of Match 1

Australia vs winner of Match 2

Czech Republic vs winner of Match 3

Italy vs winner of Match 4

Top Players Who Will Feature

Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini, Danielle Collins, Paula Badosa, and Karolina Muchova are a few taking part. 

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024  Live Streaming Details

The Tennis Channel app and website will live stream the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of the competition for fans in India. 

