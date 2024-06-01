Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Paula Badosa, French Open: 2nd Seed Soars Past Best Friend And Into Last 16

Following on from her victories when they met in Miami and Stuttgart earlier this season, Aryna Sabalenka became the first player to beat Paula Badosa three times at WTA events in a calendar year

Sabalenka sailed past best friend Badosa on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Aryna Sabalenka recovered from a slow start to eventually advance to the French Open last 16 a commanding 7-5 6-1 victory over best friend Paula Badosa. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

The second seed trailed 4-2 and was a break down in the opening set, but went on to win 11 of the next 13 games to seal a fourth-round clash with either Madison Keys or Emma Navarro. 

Sabalenka has dropped just seven games in her opening two matches at Roland-Garros.

Although, it looked like she may lose the opening set when a fortuitous net shot gave Badosa a second break and a 4-2 lead on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

However, she dug deep from 5-3 adrift, winning the last four games to draw first blood.

The reigning Australian Open champion broke her opponent a further two times on the way to a commanding 4-0 advantage in the second.

Badosa did well to save three match points from 0-40 in game six, but the Spaniard could not rescue a fourth as her opponent continued her surge into the second week.

Data Debrief: Sabalenka completes top four in last 16

Following on from her victories when they met in Miami and Stuttgart earlier this season, Sabalenka became the first player to beat Badosa three times at WTA events in a calendar year.

Joining Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina, this marks the first time since 2013 that the top four seeds are through to the last 16 in the women's singles at Roland-Garros.

