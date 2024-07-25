Tennis

Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend

Heading to France this week, two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray confirmed the Paris 2024 Games would be his final tournament

andy-murray-tennis-legend
Andy Murray believes it is the right time to retire at the Paris Olympics.
Andy Murray is in no doubt this is "the right time" to retire as he bows out after the Paris Olympics. (More Tennis News)

There had long been speculation around how long Murray would continue to compete, with his career beset by injury issues that limited him to three major titles.

But heading to France this week, the two-time Olympic champion confirmed the Games would be his final tournament.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Murray revealed only now is he entirely content with a decision that had long seemed likely.

"I didn't feel that way a few months ago when I thought that this is when I was going to stop," Murray said.

"I didn't want to. Now I want to. I know it is the right time for me."

Murray is still managing a back injury, having been in line to compete in both the singles and doubles events, teaming up with Dan Evans.

His pursuit of a medal alongside Evans is likely to take priority, as Murray's singles career may already have ended.

"Me and Dan made the commitment to each other, that is what we will prioritise," he added.

"That gives the team and us the best opportunity to get a medal.

"My back is still not perfect. I didn't feel great in the build-up to Wimbledon and during it. I feel better here."

