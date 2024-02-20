Afghanistan's tour of Sri Lanka will end with the final match of the third T20I on Wednesday in Dambulla. Afghanistan will be eyeing their first victory of the series. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka have already clinched the T20 bilateral series with back to back wins in the first two matches. They won the first match by a tight margin of 4 runs and the second by a big margin of 72 runs.

Angelo Mathews was chosen player of the match in the second match after his quick 42 not out off 22 balls and he also claimed two wickets in his two over spell.

The final match of the series will be played in the same venue as the first two matches. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Wanindu Hasaranga were other top performers of the last match.