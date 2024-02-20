Sports

Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming

Sri Lanka is ready for the final match of the third T20I against Afghanistan. Here's where you can watch the actions live, and on TV, squads, schedule and all the details you need to know

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 20, 2024

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team. (Photo: X|OfficialSLC)
info-icon

Afghanistan's tour of Sri Lanka will end with the final match of the third T20I on Wednesday in Dambulla. Afghanistan will be eyeing their first victory of the series. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka have already clinched the T20 bilateral series with back to back wins in the first two matches. They won the first match by a tight margin of 4 runs and the second by a big margin of 72 runs.

Angelo Mathews was chosen player of the match in the second match after his quick 42 not out off 22 balls and he also claimed two wickets in his two over spell.

The final match of the series will be played in the same venue as the first two matches. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Wanindu Hasaranga were other top performers of the last match.

Live streaming details of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I

When is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, third T20I match happening?

The third match of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20 series will be played on February 21, Wednesday, at 07:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, third T20I match?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, third T20I match will be available on the Fancode and Sony Liv apps and websites in India. The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Advertisement

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamindu Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Hazratullah Zazai, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ishaq

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement