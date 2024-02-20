Afghanistan's tour of Sri Lanka will end with the final match of the third T20I on Wednesday in Dambulla. Afghanistan will be eyeing their first victory of the series. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka have already clinched the T20 bilateral series with back to back wins in the first two matches. They won the first match by a tight margin of 4 runs and the second by a big margin of 72 runs.
Angelo Mathews was chosen player of the match in the second match after his quick 42 not out off 22 balls and he also claimed two wickets in his two over spell.
The final match of the series will be played in the same venue as the first two matches. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Wanindu Hasaranga were other top performers of the last match.
When is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, third T20I match happening?
The third match of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20 series will be played on February 21, Wednesday, at 07:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, third T20I match?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, third T20I match will be available on the Fancode and Sony Liv apps and websites in India. The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamindu Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Hazratullah Zazai, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ishaq