Welcome to our live coverage of today's sports news and events. New Zealand have welcomed Trans-Tasmanian rivals Australia to their shores for three T20Is and two Test matches, starting with the first T20 game in Wellington today. In football, the UEFA Champions League round of 16 action continues with Arsenal in the scheme of things against FC Porto, and Napoli taking on Barcelona. Elsewhere, Liverpool welcome Luton Town for PL action later in the night. In F1, the pre-season testing kicks off with the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull trying out their new machines. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Wednesday, February 21 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
WTT Team C'ships: Indian Women Beat Italy
The trio of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee continues to conquer at the World Table Tennis Team Championships 2024 in Busan, South Korea. The Indian women's team has secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Italy in the round of 32, and will face Chinese Taipei at 1:30 PM IST for the pre-quarterfinals.
NZ Vs AUS: Toss Update
New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first in Wellington, which is the venue for the first of three T20Is the Kiwis will play against Australia. Batting all-rounder Josh Clarkson makes his debut, and speedster Lockie Ferguson makes his return from injury.
Rio Open: Alcaraz Retires Hurt
Two-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz retired hurt from the Rio Open after two games due to a right ankle injury. The retirement at 1-1 meant Brazil's Thiago Monteiro advanced to the second round. He will face his compatriot Felipe Meligeni Alves for a place in the quarterfinals, Associated Press reports. Alcaraz twisted his ankle in the first game after only two points. He received medical attention, broke Monteiro's serve, but after the Brazilian pulled level he shook his rival's hand and left the court walking as his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero looked concerned.
UCL: PSV Hold Dortmund, Inter Beat Atletico
In the late night UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash, Luuk de Jong converted a penalty to cancel out a goal by his former teammate Donyell Malen as PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Malen scored against his old club in the 24th minute with a shot that appeared to deflect off the outstretched leg of defender Sergino Dest. Meanwhile, in Milan, Marko Arnautovic came off the bench to help Inter Milan to a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.
EPL: Manchester City Beat Brentford
In overnight English Premier League action, Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 at home, i.e. the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Erling Haaland came to City’s rescue with a 71st-minute goal to clinch the win.
It looked like City would be dropping points in a tight title race for the second time in four days — after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea — only for Haaland to finally get some space behind Brentford’s defence in a counterattack. Julian Alvarez played the ball forward, Haaland collected it and raced past centre back Kristoffer Ajer, who lost his footing, Associated Press reports. One on one with Mark Flekken, Haaland took his shot early and placed a low finish to the Dutch goalkeeper’s right for his league-leading 17th goal of the campaign.