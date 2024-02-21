In overnight English Premier League action, Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 at home, i.e. the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Erling Haaland came to City’s rescue with a 71st-minute goal to clinch the win.

It looked like City would be dropping points in a tight title race for the second time in four days — after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea — only for Haaland to finally get some space behind Brentford’s defence in a counterattack. Julian Alvarez played the ball forward, Haaland collected it and raced past centre back Kristoffer Ajer, who lost his footing, Associated Press reports. One on one with Mark Flekken, Haaland took his shot early and placed a low finish to the Dutch goalkeeper’s right for his league-leading 17th goal of the campaign.