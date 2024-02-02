South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first against hosts South Africa in the Super Six clash of Group 2 in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024. Both teams are fighting for the coveted seat in the semifinal of the World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (More Cricket News)
Hosts South Africa are currently in the second position in Group 2 with two wins in three matches. Whereas Sri Lanka are in the fourth spot with one win and two losses. This is the final Super Six match for both teams. Sri Lanka need a big win so that their net run rate might increase.
South Africa will also try for a big win because West Indies also have two wins and they are playing Australia in the other Super Six match. If West Indies win the match against Australia with a big margin, they will qualify for the semis.
Head-to-head-Record
In the last five matches, Sri Lanka have an edge over South Africa. Sri Lanka have won the last two matches and a total of three matches out of the last five. Hosts South Africa have won two matches out of the last five encounters.
Teams:
: Pulindu Perera, Hirun Kapurubandara, Sineth Jayawardena(c), Supun Waduge, Dinura Kalupahana, Sharujan Shanmuganathan(w), Malsha Tharupathi, Vihas Thewmika, Vishwa Lahiru, Garuka Sanketh, Duvindu Ranatunga
: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay, Juan James(c), Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka