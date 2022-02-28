Sonny Ramadhin, Legendary West Indies Spinner, Dies Aged 92

Former West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin has died aged 92. Known for his prodigious spin, he took 158 wickets in 43 Tests at an average of 28.98. (More Cricket News)

Ramadhin was best known for his exploits in the 1950 series against England, his debut series. He finished the series with three five-wicket hauls and a ten-for for 26 wickets. Ramadhin's exploits helped West Indies register their first Test victory in England.

His exploits, and those of spin partner Alf Valentine, were immortalised in a song, The Victory Calypso by Lord Beginner. Valentine had died in 2004, aged 74.

"On behalf of CWI I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sonny Ramadhin, one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket," Cricbuzz quoted board President Ricky Skerritt paying tribute to the legend.

"Mr Ramadhin made an impact from the moment he first stepped onto the field of World Cricket. Many stories are told of his tremendous feats on the 1950 tour when he combined with Alf Valentine to form cricket's 'spin twins' as West Indies conquered England away from home for the first time.

"This iconic tour is part of our rich cricket legacy, which was pioneered by Mr. Ramadhin and others of his generation. His English exploit was celebrated in a famous calypso - and is still remembered more than 70 years later. Today we salute Sonny Ramadhin for his outstanding contribution to West Indies cricket."

Ramadhin was the first cricketer of East Indian origin to play for West Indies. He is often hailed as one of the greatest spinners of all time.

His grandparents had emigrated to Trinidad from India in search of work. Born in St Charles, Ramadhin was raised by his Uncle Rock after after both his parents died when he was young.