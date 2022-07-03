Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Shivanarine Chanderpaul Becomes Head Coach Of US Women's And U-19 Cricket Teams

Shivanarine Chanderpaul is based in Orlando, Florida in the United States. He is currently the head coach of the CPL side Jamaica Tallawahs.

Shivanarine Chanderpaul's role begins immediately. Courtesy: Twitter (@usacricket)

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 11:08 pm

West Indies batting great Shivanarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of the United States of America's senior women's and U-19 teams for a period of 18 months, the country's cricket board said on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Chanderpaul, who is one of only 14 cricketers to score more than 10,000 Test runs, played 164 Tests and 268 One Day Internationals for the West Indies.

"USA Cricket are delighted to announce that Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as the Head Coach of the National women's and Under 19 teams after the advertised recruitment process was completed," USA Cricket stated in a release.

"Chanderpaul will begin the role immediately as the Under 19 women's team depart for the Caribbean on Sunday for the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship which will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from July 5 -13." 

Chanderpaul has signed a one and a half year contract until the end of 2023.

Chanderpaul, on his part, said, "I am excited to have been appointed as the Head Coach of the USA National Women's Team and women's Under 19 team. 

"The women's game is something I am a huge advocate of and I have followed the progress of the USA Women's National team with keen interest. 

"I've enjoyed being involved in American cricket over the years as a resident of Orlando, so to be given this opportunity to become the Head Coach for USA Cricket is an incredible one," the dogged left-hander of yesteryear said.

