Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Arsenal's UEFA Europa Match Against PSV Eindhoven In London Off

Arsenal were playing their opening game in UEFA Europa League in Switzerland when the 96-year-old queen's death was formally announced last Thursday.

The north London club was due to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.
The north London club was due to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 10:25 pm

Arsenal's home game in the Europa League this week was postponed by UEFA on Monday because of the limited police resources available after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (More Football News)

The north London club was due to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, when the city will be preparing for the state funeral on Sept. 19.

UEFA said the postponement was “due to the severe limitations on police resources and organizational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning" for the queen.

On Sunday, UEFA agreed to push back the Champions League game between Rangers and Napoli by one day to Wednesday because of policing issues in Scotland. Fans of the Italian club have been urged not to travel to Glasgow to help further limit demand on public services. 

UEFA and Arsenal face challenges in rescheduling the game amid the congestion caused by the World Cup being played in November and December in Qatar.

Arsenal has no clear midweek dates before the Europa League groups are scheduled to finish on Nov. 3, with the round of 16 draw scheduled for Nov. 7.

Domestic games across Europe must stop by Nov. 13 when players selected for the 32 World Cup squads have to be released to their national teams.

Arsenal was playing its opening game in the Europa League in Switzerland when the 96-year-old queen's death was formally announced last Thursday. The Arsenal and Zurich teams observed a minute's silence on the field before the second half kicked off in St. Gallen.

Related stories

Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Illusionist

UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Matchday 1: Arsenal, Lazio, Monaco Win; Manchester United, Roma Lose - In Pics

English Premier League 2022-23: Manchester United End Arsenal's Winning Run - In Pics

After all soccer in England was postponed over the weekend, games are set to resume on Tuesday. 

Tags

Sports Football Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Queen Of England Arsenal PSV Eindhoven Schedule And Fixtures UEFA UEFA Europa League London UEFA Champions League Football World Cup England Football
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read