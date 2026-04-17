Suns 110-114 Trail Blazers, NBA 2026: Deni Avdija Shines In Play-In Win For Visitors
The Portland Trail Blazers edged the Phoenix Suns 114-110 in the NBA 2026 Western Conference Play-In Tournament at PHX Arena on Tuesday. The Suns started the game brightly, leading after the first quarter in an otherwise tight encounter. Jalen Green starred for the hosts with 35 points, while Devin Booker added 22 points. However, the Trail Blazers turned the contest around in the fourth quarter. Deni Avdija, who finished with 41 points, 7 rebounds, and 12 assists, led the visitors' offence. Jerami Grant added back-to-back three-pointers in the final minutes to seal the win.
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