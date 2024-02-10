“It's quite time-consuming but necessary," Rabadan said. One of their aims, he added, is “to go against the talk at the moment that it's better to leave, that being in Paris is going to be a catastrophe and whatnot. You get that at every Games, and obviously, we knew that because of our concept, we'd hear that, too.”

By mostly using existing sports venues as well as temporary ones that will be erected in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and at other iconic sites before being dismantled again, Paris' goal is to avoid the legacy of waste and vast costs generated by other Games and reduce the mega event's environmental impact. Images of Olympians competing amid the architectural beauty of central Paris should, organizers and the government hope, make France shine.