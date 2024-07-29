Indian athletes will look to push the country up in the medals tally of the Paris Olympics when they compete in multiple competitions on Monday (July 29), day three of the Summer Games. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
India registered itself on the medal tally on day two through Manu Bhaker's bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event. The shooters will have to again shine on Monday if India are to add to their medal tally of one bronze.
Two Indian shooters are in the final and will be looking to win their maiden Olympic medals. Ramita Jindal is in the women's 10m air rifle final while Arjun Babuta will be competing in the men's event of the same. The two will carry India's hopes.
India's star Manu Bhaker will also be in action, this time in the qualifying round of the mixed team event of the 10m air pistol.
Apart from the shooters, the other medal hope will lie on the shoulders of the men's archery side.
The men's archery team will look to put away the disappointment of the their women's counterparts who had a horrible time in the quarterfinal against the Netherlands.
Indian hockey team, Lakshya Sen and the pair of Satwik, Chirag will also be in action among other Indians.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 29. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here
|Time
|Sports
|Event
|Athletes/Team
|12:00 PM
|Badminton
|Men's doubles group stage
|Satwik and Chirag
|12:45 PM
|Shooting
|10m air pistol mixed team qualification
|Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker, Arjun Singh Cheema and Rhythm Sangwan
|12:50 Onwards
|Badminton
|Women's doubles group stage
|Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa
|1:00 PM
|Shooting
|Trap men's qualification
|Prithviraj Tondaiman
|1:00 PM
|Shooting
|10m air rifle women's final
|Ramita Jindal
|3:30 PM
|Shooting
|10m air rifle men's final
|Arjun Babuta
|4:15 PM
|Hockey
|Men's Pool B
|India vs Argentina
|5:30 PM
|Badminton
|Men's singles group stage
|Lakshya Sen
|6:31 PM
|Archery
|Men's recurve team quarterfinal
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav
|7:40 PM
|Archery
|Men's recurve team semifinal
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav*
|8:18 PM
|Archery
|Men's recurve team bronze medal match
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav*
|8:41 PM
|Archery
|Men's recurve team gold medal match
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav*
|11:30 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women's singles round of 32
|Sreeja Akula
|*Subject To Qualification
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
Indian sports enthusiasts can catch the live action from the 2024 Paris Olympics on television on the Sports 18 network channels.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.