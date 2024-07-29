Sports

Ramita Jindal 10m Women's Air Rifle Final Live Streaming Paris Olympics: When And Where To Watch Gold Medal Match

Here is how you can watch the women's 10m air rifle final where Ramita Jindal will be competing for her first Olympic medal

Ramita Jindal Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
India's Ramita Jindal competes in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
All eyes will be on Ramita Jindal as she could help India win their second medal at the Paris Olympics when she competes on Monday in the final of the 10m Women's air rifle event. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

Jindal finished fifth in the qualification round with 631.5 points to become the second Indian after Manu Bhaker to qualify for the finals in shooting.

Bhaker eventually finished third in the women's 10m air pistol final and bagged bronze, India's first medal at the Paris Olympics. Jindal will aim to become the second.

Manu Bhaker celebrates with the tri-colour after winning India its first medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024. - AP/Manish Swarup
Manu Bhaker Earns India Its First Medal At Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

South Korea’s Hyojin Ban finished at the top in Jindal's qualification event as the Korean broke the Olympic Qualification Record with 634.5 points.

When does the women's 10m air rifle final start?

The women's 10m air rifle final will begin from 1:00 PM IST on July 29, Monday in Paris.

Where to watch the women's 10m air rifle final in India?

The telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics shooting events will be on Sports 18 Network TV channel in India.

Meanwhile, live streaming of Paris 2024 shooting matches will be available on JioCinema in India.

