Other Sports

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Full List Of Winners, Results On Night 1

Rhea Ripley retained her Women’s World Championship title, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson combined with Roman Reigns to mark a victorious return to WWE after an eight-year absence. Check out the full winners list from night 1 of Wrestlemania 40

Advertisement

WWE
The Rock and Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Wrestlemania 40, night one. Photo: WWE
info_icon

The opening night of wrestling's biggest event of the year - Wrestlemania - offered all that it promised, and more. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returned to WWE after an eight-year absence, teaming up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the showpiece event of Wrestlemania 40, night one. (More Sports News)

Roman Reigns' victory means the following night's Undisputed WWE Universal championship match will be fought by 'Bloodline Rules', that implies anything goes and Reigns and Co are free to do anything they want to prevent Rhodes from winning.

Before that, Rhea Ripley retained her WWE Women’s World Championship title, pinning Becky Lynch to claim glory. Ripley had won the championship last year at Wrestlemania 39 against Charlotte Flair. Elsewhere, the pairing of Rey Mysterio and Andrade trounced Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesner at WrestleMania 31 - Wikimedia Commons/Miguel Discart
WWE WrestleMania XL: Five Best Moments Of All Time At The ‘Grandest Stage Of Them All’

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here is the list of all the winners from night 1 of Wrestlemania 40:

Rhea Ripley (beat Becky Lynch via pinfall): WWE Women’s World Championship

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller): Smackdown Tag-Team Title

The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth): RAW title

Rey Mysterio and Andrade (beat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio)

Jey Uso (beat Jimmy Uso via pinfall)

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi (beat Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane via pinfall)

Sami Zayn (beat Gunther via pinfall): WWE Intercontinental Championship

Advertisement

The Rock and Roman Reigns (beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins via pinfall)

Night 2 Fixtures

The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight

LA Knight vs AJ Styles

Logan Paul vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens: United States Championship

Iyo Sky vs Bayley: WWE Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre: WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes: WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
      2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
      3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
      4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
      5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
      6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
      7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
      8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained