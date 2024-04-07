The opening night of wrestling's biggest event of the year - Wrestlemania - offered all that it promised, and more. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returned to WWE after an eight-year absence, teaming up with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the showpiece event of Wrestlemania 40, night one. (More Sports News)
Roman Reigns' victory means the following night's Undisputed WWE Universal championship match will be fought by 'Bloodline Rules', that implies anything goes and Reigns and Co are free to do anything they want to prevent Rhodes from winning.
Before that, Rhea Ripley retained her WWE Women’s World Championship title, pinning Becky Lynch to claim glory. Ripley had won the championship last year at Wrestlemania 39 against Charlotte Flair. Elsewhere, the pairing of Rey Mysterio and Andrade trounced Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.
Rhea Ripley (beat Becky Lynch via pinfall): WWE Women’s World Championship
A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller): Smackdown Tag-Team Title
The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth): RAW title
Rey Mysterio and Andrade (beat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio)
Jey Uso (beat Jimmy Uso via pinfall)
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi (beat Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane via pinfall)
Sami Zayn (beat Gunther via pinfall): WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Rock and Roman Reigns (beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins via pinfall)
Night 2 Fixtures
The Pride (Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) - Six-man Philadelphia Street Fight
LA Knight vs AJ Styles
Logan Paul vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens: United States Championship
Iyo Sky vs Bayley: WWE Women’s Championship
Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre: WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes: WWE Undisputed Universal Championship