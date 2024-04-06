WWE WrestleMania XL: Five Best Moments Of All Time At The ‘Grandest Stage Of Them All’

The grand stage is set and anticipation is reaching a fever pitch as the WWE Universe eagerly awaits the dawn of the WrestleMania XL, the 40th edition of the showpiece event. For four decades, this illustrious mega event has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans across the globe. From its humble beginnings in 1985 to its current status as WWE's biggest draw, WrestleMania has now become the ‘Grandest Stage Of Them All’. (More Sports News)
As fans await the marquee event, set to take place this weekend, here are the five best WrestleMania moments of all time.
1. ‘I Am Sorry, I Love You’
WrestleMania 24
Shawn Michaels said these last words in honor and respect of Ric Flair before giving him a "sweet chin music." In a "win or retire" match at WrestleMania 24, Ric Flair unleashed his fury on "Mr. WrestleMania," Shawn Michaels. A sobbing Ric Flair signaled to Shawn Michaels to deliver his deciding blow in the closing seconds. After pinning Ric Flair, an emotional Michaels gave his close friend a hug in celebration of his incredible career as a professional wrestler.
2. The Greatest RKO
WrestleMania 31
RKO is among the coolest of finishers in all of WWE and the greatest RKO deserved to be on the ‘Grandest Stage Of Them All’.
It appeared as though Seth Rollins would defeat Randy Orton, dubbed the "Apex Predator," in the build-up battle at WrestleMania 31.
Randy Orton took a hit to the midsection, which set up Rollins for an ideal curb stomp. In the most shocking of turnarounds, Orton launched Rollins into the air after he had put a foot on 'The Viper's' head, delivering an RKO that dazzled the entire crowd and became the coolest version of the finisher.
3. ‘The Streak Continues'
WrestleMania 28
The Undertaker with the Triple H and Shawn Michaels as referee provided the WWE Universe with one of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches.
A large cheer from the audience erupted at one point as Shawn Michaels, in an unexpected turn of events, hit a flawless 'sweet chin music' to 'The Deadman' and Triple H's then gave a quick 'Pedigree'. Nevertheless, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and the crowd were all left stunned as The Undertaker kicked out.
The Undertaker ultimately had the last laugh, stretching his run to 20-0 by giving Triple H a tomb-stone pile driver.
4. 21-1
WresleMania XXX
6 April, 2014 - The WWE Universe will never forget this date. This was the day when Undertakers' famed WrestleMania The Streak was finally broken.
The moment when 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar gave his F5 and pinned the Undertaker to stun the crowd is etched in WrestleMania's history. The big screen flashed 21-1 and the unthinkable had been done.
5. The Heist Of The Century
WrestleMania 31
In one of the greatest WrestleMania endings, Seth Rollins stole the show in the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.
Lesnar dominated Reigns from the beginning but the 'Big Dog' would not give up. Both lay in the ring exhausted when Rollins would come sprinting towards the ring with his Money In The Bank contract.
He soon cashed it to turn the match into a triple-threat contest. Rollins then smartly capitalised on Roman Reigns' spearing Brock Lesnar by curb-stomping his former Shield teammate to run back towards the ramp with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
WrestleMania had never witnessed something like that. Ever.
