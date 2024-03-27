WWE has revolved around the Bloodline faction since the group was formed in mid 2021. Since then it has went on to destroy opponent and has established itself as one of the most powerful factions in the history of WWE. Boasting of formidable names of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and led by the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, the group's strength was further bolstered earlier this year when The Rock joined it. (More Sports News)