U-17 World Championships: Kajal Becomes Fifth Indian Woman To Win Gold; Shrutika Bags Silver

Raj Bala grabbed bronze in 40kg with a 11-5 win over Japan's Monaka Umekawa, while Muskan outplayed USA's Isabella Gonzales by technical superiority in the 53kg bronze play-off to add to India's tally

Wrestling-kajal-gold
Kajal. Photo: UWW
Extending India's domination of the women's event at the Under-17 World Championship, Kajal became the fifth wrestler from the country to bag the title in the ongoing edition with her commanding 9-2 win over Ukraine's Oleksandra Rybak in the 69kg weight category, in Amman on Saturday. (More Sports News)

However, Shrutika had to be content with a silver after being outwitted by Japan's Yuu Katsume, who finished the 46kg gold medal bout in mere 40 seconds.

Representative picture showing wrestling mats. - United World Wrestling
Wrestling Under-17 World Championships: Male Freestyle Wrestlers Disappoint

BY PTI

Rajnita though lost the women's 61kg bronze play-off 'by fall' to Azerbaijan's Hiunai Hurbanova. She was the only one to miss out on a medal in an extremely successful edition for Indian women.

Indian women signed off with eight medals, including five gold, one silver and three bronze.

Aditi Kumari (43kg), Neha (57kg), Pulkit (65kg) and Mansi Lather (73kg) had won titles in their respective categories on Friday.

Katsume got hold of the Indian with a double leg attack at the start. She did not let Shrutika get out of her grip, creating point-scoring moves -- expose and gut-wrench -- one after another to claim the title.

Neha Sangwan. - UWW
Neha Sangwan, Wrestler From Vinesh Phogat's Village, And Three More Crowned U-17 World Champions

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, India's men's freestyle wrestlers could not replicate the success of their women counterparts as none of the five grapplers in action on Friday could make the semifinals.

Out of the five, only two -- Harsh and Vevik -- managed to win a round.

Harsh (48kg) began with a confident 6-2 win over Erbol Bolotov but was outsmarted by Chingis Saryglar in the quarterfinal.

In the 55kg category, Jaiveer Singh fell at the first hurdle, losing on criteria (3-3) to Azatberdi Ashyrgulyev, who later lost his quarterfinal to end the Indian's chance of making a comeback through repechage.

In 65kg, Sagar lost his qualification bout 5-7 to Bakdaulet Akimzhan and will now have to wait to know if the repechage route opens up for him.

Vevik began with a decent 11-4 victory over Aliaksei Kuryla but lost his quarterfinal bout by technical superiority to Nikoloz Maisuradze.

In the 110kg bout, Jaspooran Singh lost on criteria (1-1) to Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbek.

