World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Preview: Top Boxers To Fight For Trophy In Week-Long Event

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India , said: “Hosting the World Boxing Cup Finals reflects how far Indian boxing has come, not just in performance, but in our ability to stage world-class events. With India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and aspiring to stage the Olympics in 2036, this is another important step in that direction. Over the past few years, we’ve built systems that consistently produce international medalists, and this tournament allows us to showcase that progress on home soil. It’s a defining moment for us and for our boxers alike.”