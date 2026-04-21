India Tops Global Doping Violations, Reclassified As 'Extremely High' Risk Nation By World Athletics

"The three no notice Out-of-Competition Tests must have been conducted with at least 21 full days between each test; (ii) the first of the three no notice Out-of-Competition Tests must have been conducted no later than 24 weeks prior to the start of the relevant Event i.e., prior to the first day of the World Athletics Championships or the Olympic Games, as the case may be; (iii) for Athletes competing in any of (a) a middle or long-distance discipline from 800m upwards, (b) a combined event discipline or (c) a race walk discipline, the three Out-of-Competition Tests must include at least one Athlete Biological Passport test (blood) and one EPO test (blood or urine).