AFI Hopes To 'Soon Be Removed' From World Athletics' Highest-Risk Doping Category

Under Rule 15.3.3 of the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules in force since January 2026, every three years the AIU Board shall determine in its absolute discretion the category of each Member Federation by taking into account factors such as doping history of athletes, athlete support personnel etc, confidential intelligence or other information, the extent of success, or the potential for success, of the Member Federation in international events, the effectiveness of the national anti-doping programme in the country to deter, detect and pursue doping at all levels.