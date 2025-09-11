World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming: India's Complete Schedule, Athletes In Action And More

Olympic and reigning world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra heads India’s 19-member contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. This year’s squad includes a mix of seasoned athletes and promising debutants aiming for historic performances across 15 events.
Animesh Kujur becomes the first Indian male sprinter to qualify for the men’s 200m at the World Championships, adding a new dimension to India’s athletics ambitions. The squad also features Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, Rohit Yadav, and Gulveer Singh, who will compete in multiple track and field events.
Fans in India can stream the entire World Athletics Championships 2025 live on JioHotstar and watch key sessions on Star Sports Select 1 and 2.
The World Athletics Championships 2025 marks a major milestone, returning to Tokyo’s iconic National Stadium from September 13 through 21. This prestigious event gathers over 2000 athletes from about 200 countries competing in 49 events with 147 medals at stake.
World Athletics Championships 2025: India’s Athlete Lineup
India’s squad includes a mix of experienced campaigners and fresh talents. Neeraj Chopra will be joined by Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav, making history as the first time India fields four men in the javelin throw event at the World Championships.
Animesh Kujur, national record-holder in both the 100m and 200m, is set to compete in sprinting events, adding pace to the team.
Distance runner Gulveer Singh will race in both the 5000m and 10,000m, while Parul Chaudhary steps into the women’s 3000m steeplechase.
Other notable athletes include Murali Sreeshankar in the long jump, Annu Rani in the women’s javelin throw, and Sandeep Kumar in race walking. Tejas Shirse debuts in the men’s 110m hurdles, rounding out a diverse group.
World Athletics Championships 2025: India’s Competition Schedule
|Day
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Day 1 – September 13
|04:30
|Men’s & Women’s 35km Race Walk Final
|Day 1 – September 13
|16:20
|Women’s 1500m Heats
|Day 2 – September 14
|15:10
|Men’s High Jump Qualification
|Day 2 – September 14
|17:35
|Women’s 1500m Semi-Finals
|Day 2 – September 14
|18:00
|Men’s 10,000m Final
|Day 3 – September 15
|05:45
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats
|Day 3 – September 15
|16:10
|Men’s Long Jump Qualification
|Day 3 – September 15
|16:50
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats
|Day 4 – September 16
|17:05
|Men’s High Jump Final
|Day 4 – September 16
|17:10
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals
|Day 4 – September 16
|18:35
|Women’s 1500m Final
|Day 4 – September 16
|18:50
|Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
|Day 5 – September 17
|15:35
|Men’s Triple Jump Qualification
|Day 5 – September 17
|15:40
|Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A)
|Day 5 – September 17
|16:45
|Men’s 200m Heats
|Day 5 – September 17
|17:15
|Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B)
|Day 5 – September 17
|17:20
|Men’s Long Jump Final
|Day 5 – September 17
|18:27
|Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
|Day 6 – September 18
|15:53
|Men’s Javelin Throw Final
|Day 6 – September 18
|16:25
|Women’s 800m Heats
|Day 6 – September 18
|17:32
|Men’s 200m Semi-Final
|Day 6 – September 18
|18:15
|Men’s 800m Semi-Final
|Day 7 – September 19
|16:35
|Men’s 5000m Heats
|Day 7 – September 19
|17:15
|Women’s 800m Semi-Final
|Day 7 – September 19
|17:20
|Men’s Triple Jump Final
|Day 7 – September 19
|18:36
|Men’s 200m Final
|Day 8 – September 20
|04:00
|Women’s 20km Race Walk Final
|Day 8 – September 20
|06:20
|Men’s 20km Race Walk Final
|Day 8 – September 20
|17:35
|Women’s Javelin Throw Final
|Day 8 – September 20
|17:59
|Women’s 5000m Final
|Day 8 – September 20
|18:52
|Men’s 800m Final
|Day 9 – September 21
|16:05
|Women’s 800m Final
|Day 9 – September 21
|16:20
|Men’s 5000m Final
World Athletics Championships 2025: Live Streaming Info
When is the World Athletics Championships 2025 taking place?
The World Athletics Championships 2025 are taking place from September 13 to September 21, 2025, featuring several exciting track and field events throughout the schedule.
Where is the World Athletics Championships 2025 being held?
The World Athletics Championships 2025 are being held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Where can fans watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 live?
Fans in India can stream all events of the World Athletics Championships 2025 live on JioHotstar Additionally, events will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and 2.
International fans can watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 live here:
United States – NBC and Peacock
Canada – CBC Sports / Radio-Canada
United Kingdom – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports
Australia – SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Europe – Warner Bros. Discovery (streaming available on Eurosport, HBO Max, and discovery+)
Jamaica – TVJ, TVJ Sports Network, 1spotmedia