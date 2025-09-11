World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Streaming: India's Complete Schedule, Athletes In Action And More

Tokyo hosts the 2025 World Athletics Championships from September 13 to 21 as India sends a 19-member team led by Neeraj Chopra to compete across 15 events, striving for glory on the world stage.

Navneet Oberoi
Outlook Sports Desk
Olympic and reigning world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra heads India’s 19-member contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. This year’s squad includes a mix of seasoned athletes and promising debutants aiming for historic performances across 15 events. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
The World Athletics Championships 2025 marks a major milestone, returning to Tokyo’s iconic National Stadium from September 13 through 21. This prestigious event gathers over 2000 athletes from about 200 countries competing in 49 events with 147 medals at stake.

For India, a focused and promising 19-member squad featuring 14 men and 5 women will showcase its talent across sprinting, jumps, throws, distance running, and race walking. Olympic and reigning world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra leads the contingent, with significant hopes pinned on him and rising stars like sprinter Animesh Kujur, who makes history as the first Indian man to qualify for the 200m at the World Championships.

World Athletics Championships 2025: India’s Athlete Lineup

India’s squad includes a mix of experienced campaigners and fresh talents. Neeraj Chopra will be joined by Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Rohit Yadav, making history as the first time India fields four men in the javelin throw event at the World Championships.

Animesh Kujur, national record-holder in both the 100m and 200m, is set to compete in sprinting events, adding pace to the team.

Distance runner Gulveer Singh will race in both the 5000m and 10,000m, while Parul Chaudhary steps into the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

Other notable athletes include Murali Sreeshankar in the long jump, Annu Rani in the women’s javelin throw, and Sandeep Kumar in race walking. Tejas Shirse debuts in the men’s 110m hurdles, rounding out a diverse group.

World Athletics Championships 2025: India’s Competition Schedule

Day Time (IST) Event
Day 1 – September 13 04:30 Men’s & Women’s 35km Race Walk Final
Day 1 – September 13 16:20 Women’s 1500m Heats
Day 2 – September 14 15:10 Men’s High Jump Qualification
Day 2 – September 14 17:35 Women’s 1500m Semi-Finals
Day 2 – September 14 18:00 Men’s 10,000m Final
Day 3 – September 15 05:45 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats
Day 3 – September 15 16:10 Men’s Long Jump Qualification
Day 3 – September 15 16:50 Men’s 110m Hurdles Heats
Day 4 – September 16 17:05 Men’s High Jump Final
Day 4 – September 16 17:10 Men’s 110m Hurdles Semi-Finals
Day 4 – September 16 18:35 Women’s 1500m Final
Day 4 – September 16 18:50 Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
Day 5 – September 17 15:35 Men’s Triple Jump Qualification
Day 5 – September 17 15:40 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A)
Day 5 – September 17 16:45 Men’s 200m Heats
Day 5 – September 17 17:15 Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification (Group B)
Day 5 – September 17 17:20 Men’s Long Jump Final
Day 5 – September 17 18:27 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Day 6 – September 18 15:53 Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Day 6 – September 18 16:25 Women’s 800m Heats
Day 6 – September 18 17:32 Men’s 200m Semi-Final
Day 6 – September 18 18:15 Men’s 800m Semi-Final
Day 7 – September 19 16:35 Men’s 5000m Heats
Day 7 – September 19 17:15 Women’s 800m Semi-Final
Day 7 – September 19 17:20 Men’s Triple Jump Final
Day 7 – September 19 18:36 Men’s 200m Final
Day 8 – September 20 04:00 Women’s 20km Race Walk Final
Day 8 – September 20 06:20 Men’s 20km Race Walk Final
Day 8 – September 20 17:35 Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Day 8 – September 20 17:59 Women’s 5000m Final
Day 8 – September 20 18:52 Men’s 800m Final
Day 9 – September 21 16:05 Women’s 800m Final
Day 9 – September 21 16:20 Men’s 5000m Final

World Athletics Championships 2025: Live Streaming Info

When is the World Athletics Championships 2025 taking place?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 are taking place from September 13 to September 21, 2025, featuring several exciting track and field events throughout the schedule.

Where is the World Athletics Championships 2025 being held?

The World Athletics Championships 2025 are being held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Where can fans watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 live?

Fans in India can stream all events of the World Athletics Championships 2025 live on JioHotstar Additionally, events will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and 2.

International fans can watch the World Athletics Championships 2025 live here:

United States – NBC and Peacock

Canada – CBC Sports / Radio-Canada

United Kingdom – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, TNT Sports

Australia – SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Europe – Warner Bros. Discovery (streaming available on Eurosport, HBO Max, and discovery+)

Jamaica – TVJ, TVJ Sports Network, 1spotmedia

