WNBA: A'ja Wilson Leads Las Vegas Aces To 12th Straight Win

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after a basket and a foul by Chelsea Gray #12 against the Atlanta Dream during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on August 27, 2025 in College Park, Georgia.

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after a basket and a foul by Chelsea Gray #12 against the Atlanta Dream during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on August 27, 2025 in College Park, Georgia.