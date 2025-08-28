WNBA: A'ja Wilson Leads Las Vegas Aces To 12th Straight Win

A’ja Wilson led the way with 34 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackie Young recorded her second triple-double of the season as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 91-85 on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to 12 games. The victory moves the Aces (26-14) into sole possession of second place in the WNBA standings, one game ahead of Atlanta (24-14) and six behind league leaders Minnesota

Aja Wilson
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after a basket and a foul by Chelsea Gray #12 against the Atlanta Dream during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on August 27, 2025 in College Park, Georgia.
A'ja Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jackie Young had her second triple-double this season and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 91-85 on Wednesday night for their 12th consecutive win.

The Aces (26-14) took sole possession of second in the WNBA standings, a game ahead of Atlanta (24-14) and six games behind league-leading Minnesota.

Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones led Atlanta with 19 points each.

Wilson now has 35 career games scoring at least 30 points, the second most in WNBA history.

Diana Taurasi holds the record with 54 career 30-point games. Wilson has 11 games with 30-plus points for the second consecutive season, one shy of the single-season record shared by Maya Moore (2014) and Jewell Loyd (2023).

Young finished with 10 points, a career-high tying 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Howard hit a free throw that gave the Dream a 48-46 lead with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Wilson scored eight consecutive points - including back-to-back 3-pointers - in a 15-0 run that made it 61-48 going into the fourth and the Aces led the rest of the way.

Lacan, Mabrey lead Sun past Wings

Leila Lacan had 22 points, Marina Mabrey scored 18, including two key free throws with 16.6 seconds left, and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Dallas Wings 101-95 for their highest scoring game this season.

Dallas played without No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers, who was a late scratch from the lineup due to an illness.

Tina Charles also scored 18 points for Connecticut (10-28), which won on the road for just the fourth time this season in 20 tries.

Aziaha James led Dallas (9-30) with 22 points. Myisha Hines-Allen scored a career-high 18 and Maddy Siegrist added 15 points. Arike Ogunbowale (right knee) was also out of the Dallas lineup.

