Other Sports

Who Is Praveen Kumar, India's Gold Medallist In Men's High Jump F64 At Paris Paralympics

Praveen Kumar became the sixth gold medalist for India at the ongoing Paris Paralympics after securing a victory in the men's high jump F64 category on Friday

praveen kumar at paris paralympics X Punny
India's high jumper Praveen Kumar at Paris Paralympics 2024. Photo: X | Punny
info_icon

Praveen Kumar managed to win back-to-back Paralympics medals in the men's high jump F64 category when he converted his Tokyo Paralympics' silver medal to gold in Paris on Friday. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

He cleared a height of 2.08m on his first attempt to secure India's sixth gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Although he failed in his first two attempts to clear 1.80m and 1.85m, he managed to clear all the hurdles in the first attempt until 2.10m, where he failed in all three attempts.

He defeated the United States of America's Derek Loccident, who settled with silver. Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov and Poland's Maciej Lepiato shared bronze medal. He also set a new Area Record with his jump of 2.08m.

Here is a short profile on Praveen Kumar, India's latest gold medalist at the Paralympics in Paris.

Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar wins gold medal in men's high jump T64 at Paris Paralympics 2024. - Photo: X | Tanuj Singh
Praveen Kumar Wins India's 6th Gold Medal At Paralympics 2024: High Jumper Clears 2.8m For New Area Record In Paris Showdown

BY Jagdish Yadav

Who Is Praveen Kumar?

Praveen Kumar was born in Govindgarh, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and has achieved remarkable success on the international stage. Notably, he became the youngest para-athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, securing a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 category with an impressive jump of 2.07 meters and now he has converted that silver into a gold medal.

Praveen's journey to become a para-athlete was filled with challenges. Born with a short leg, he initially struggled with feelings of inferiority compared to his peers. To combat his insecurities, he engaged in sports with friends and discovered a passion for volleyball. His life took a turn when he participated in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition, exposing him to the possibilities available for athletes with disabilities.

Under the guidance of Dr. Satyapal Singh, a para-athletics coach who recognized Praveen's potential, he shifted his focus to the high jump. This decision proved fruitful, as he went on to win a gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2022, breaking the Asian record with a jump of 2.05 meters.

Praveen's achievements also include a silver medal from the World Para Athletics Junior Championship in 2019 held in Nottwil, Switzerland, and a gold medal with an Asian record from the World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix in 2021 in Dubai. Most recently, he won a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championship 2023, further solidifying his status as a leading athlete in his category, qualifying for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Praveen Kumar Achievements

● Tokyo Paralympics (2020) – Silver Medal

● Asian Para Games (2022) – Gold Medal (AR)

● World Para Athletics Championship (2023) – Bronze Medal

● World Para Athletics Championship (2019) – Silver Medal

● Fazza, Dubai Grand Prix (2022) – Silver Medal

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League T20 2024: Resilient East Delhi Riders Beat North Delhi Strikers By Four Wickets To Reach Final
  2. SCO Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Josh Inglis' 43-Ball Century Sets Up Australia Series Win Over Scotland In Edinburgh
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pope's Record-Setting Hundred Guides England On Rain-Marred Day 1
  4. SCO Vs AUS: Wicketkeeper-Batter Josh Inglis Hits 43-Ball T20I Century, Fastest By An Australian
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer Take India D's Lead To 202 Runs
Football News
  1. German Police Investigate Reports Of Alleged Match-Fixing In Lower-League Football Games
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch France Vs Italy Game On TV And Online In India
  3. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  4. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  5. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Ostapenko, Kichenok Win Women's Doubles Title At Flushing Meadows
  2. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka On TV And Online
  3. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  4. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  5. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rocket Attacks In Manipur Leave One Dead, 5 Injured; Security Forces On Alert
  2. Congress Releases List Of 31 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls; Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana
  3. Is Bringing 'Non-Veg' Food To School A Mistake? Row Erupts As UP School Principal Expels 7-Year-Old Over Tiffin
  4. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  5. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. NASA Boeing Starliner: Challenges, Delays, And The Impact On Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore
  2. Did Putin Back Kamala Harris For The 2024 Election? Here’s What It Could Mean
  3. US, Britain And EU Sign First Ever AI Treaty. What Makes This Agreement So Important?
  4. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Calls His Arrest 'Misguided, Surprising For Several Reasons' | All About The Row
  5. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Highlights, Paris Paralympics: The Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign