Who Is Praveen Kumar, India's Gold Medallist In Men's High Jump F64 At Paris Paralympics

Praveen Kumar managed to win back-to-back Paralympics medals in the men's high jump F64 category when he converted his Tokyo Paralympics' silver medal to gold in Paris on Friday. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
He cleared a height of 2.08m on his first attempt to secure India's sixth gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Although he failed in his first two attempts to clear 1.80m and 1.85m, he managed to clear all the hurdles in the first attempt until 2.10m, where he failed in all three attempts.
He defeated the United States of America's Derek Loccident, who settled with silver. Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov and Poland's Maciej Lepiato shared bronze medal. He also set a new Area Record with his jump of 2.08m.
Who Is Praveen Kumar?
Praveen Kumar was born in Govindgarh, Noida, Uttar Pradesh and has achieved remarkable success on the international stage. Notably, he became the youngest para-athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, securing a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 category with an impressive jump of 2.07 meters and now he has converted that silver into a gold medal.
Praveen's journey to become a para-athlete was filled with challenges. Born with a short leg, he initially struggled with feelings of inferiority compared to his peers. To combat his insecurities, he engaged in sports with friends and discovered a passion for volleyball. His life took a turn when he participated in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition, exposing him to the possibilities available for athletes with disabilities.
Under the guidance of Dr. Satyapal Singh, a para-athletics coach who recognized Praveen's potential, he shifted his focus to the high jump. This decision proved fruitful, as he went on to win a gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2022, breaking the Asian record with a jump of 2.05 meters.
Praveen's achievements also include a silver medal from the World Para Athletics Junior Championship in 2019 held in Nottwil, Switzerland, and a gold medal with an Asian record from the World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix in 2021 in Dubai. Most recently, he won a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championship 2023, further solidifying his status as a leading athlete in his category, qualifying for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
Praveen Kumar Achievements
● Tokyo Paralympics (2020) – Silver Medal
● Asian Para Games (2022) – Gold Medal (AR)
● World Para Athletics Championship (2023) – Bronze Medal
● World Para Athletics Championship (2019) – Silver Medal
● Fazza, Dubai Grand Prix (2022) – Silver Medal