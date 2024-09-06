Other Sports

Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record

The 21-year-old Praveen Kumar of India has replicated his stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics, setting a new high at the Paris Paralympics. Surpassing them all and clearing 2.08 meters swiftly, he clinches the gold in the Men's High Jump T64. The Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist, who came into the event with a season-best of 2.05 meters, achieved a new Asian record with his winning jump. Follow our live updates from the Men’s High Jump T64 Final at Stade de France here

Uzma Fatima
Uzma Fatima
6 September 2024
6 September 2024
Praveen Kumar wins gold medal in High Jump T64 at Paris Paralympics. Screengrab
Welcome to our live coverage of the men's high jump T64 final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday (September 6, 2024). India's Praveen Kumar will be part of the six-member field in this medal event at Stade de France. The 21-year-old had claimed silver medal at this very event in Tokyo and is eyeing back-to-back Paralympic podium finishes. He has a season best of 2.05m and if Praveen can replicate that, he will be well placed to secure another medal for the country. Join us, as we take you through the live updates of the para athletics event in France.
LIVE UPDATES

Praveen Kumar's Previous Achievements 

1. Tokyo Paralympics (2020) – Silver Medal

2. Asian Para Games (2022) – Gold Medal (AR)

3. World Para Athletics Championship (2023)– Bronze Medal

4. World Para Athletics Championship (2019)– Silver Medal

5. Fazza, Dubai Grand Prix (2022)– Silver Medal

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Final Ranking

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: How The Podium Looks?

1st - Praveen Kumar (India) - 2.08m

2nd - Derek Loccident (USA) - 2.06m

3rd - Temurbek Giyazov (Uzbekistan) - 2.03m

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Inida's Sixth Gold

With Praveen clinching the gold in high jump, India secure its sixth gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Other winners are:

  1. Avani Lekhara - Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1

  2. Nitesh Kumar - Badminton - Men's singles SL3

  3. Sumit Antil - Athletics - Men's javelin throw F64

  4. Harvinder Singh- Archery - Men's individual recurve open

  5. Dharambir - Athletics - Men's club throw 51

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Yes, Gold It Is!

The Indian high jumper was unable to clear 2.10 meters in his attempts, but it could not take away the gold he earned. Praveen Kumar secured the top spot in the Men’s High Jump T64 Final by surpassing the 2.08-meter mark, defeating the American competitor.

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Gold For India?

Derek fails to clear 2.08m in his first attempt. On the other hand, Praveen Kumar cleared 2.08m, breaking his personal best of 2.07m and setting a new Asian Record.

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Here Comes The Medal

Praveen Kumar has assured himself a medal after Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan failed to clear 2.06 meters. Now, in the battle for gold, the Indian will aim to break the tie with Derek Loccident of the USA by clearing the 2.08-meter height.

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: The NEW HIGH! 

And the Indian continues to set new heights with every jump, effortlessly clearing 2.06 meters on his first attempt and maintaining the lead.

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: HE LEADS!

AMAZING! Praveen Kumar of India takes the lead with a smooth 2.03m clearance on his First Attempt, while others struggle to clear the height

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Tie In Lead! 

Clearing the 1.97m mark in the first attempts India's Praveen Kumar, Temurbek Giyazov and Maciej Lepiato have tied for first place.

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Good Start!

The Indian athlete, starting from 1.89 meters after skipping 1.80 meters and 1.85 meters, successfully cleared 1.89 meters on his first attempt and then went on to clear 1.93 meters on his second attempt.

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics 

Praveen is yet to start jumping. The other athletes are now in action to clear the 1.80 and 1.85m marks.

The Indian's season's best high jump is 2.05m. Recently, Praveen finished 4th at the Worlds this year with a 1.94 clearance.

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Start List

In the Men's High Jump T64 Final at Stade de France, the participating athletes and their order are as follows, with the Indian athlete set to jump sixth:

Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Start Time

The men's high jump T64 final is slated to begin at 3:21pm IST. Meanwhile, India's Dipesh Kumar is in action in the men's javelin throw F54 final. You can catch the live updates of that medal event HERE, and the detailed India schedule for today's events HERE.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Vikram Rathour And Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath Added To New Zealand Coaching Staff
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First Against England; Check Playing XIs
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  4. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  5. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
Football News
  1. POR 2-1 CRO, Nations League: Martinez Hails Ronaldo's 'Historic' 900-Goal Landmark
  2. ESP 0-0 SRB, Nations League: 'It's Almost A Pre-season Game', Says De La Fuente After Draw
  3. Ireland Vs England Preview, Nations League: Key Players To Watch Out For
  4. Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
Tennis News
  1. Pegula Looking To Avenge Cincinnati Defeat In US Open Final Against Sabalenka
  2. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  3. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  4. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  5. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  2. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
  3. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  4. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  5. Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. This Summer Was The Hottest Since Humans Started Measuring Temperatures On Earth
  2. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
  3. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  4. Kenya: 17 Killed, 13 Seriously Burnt In School Fire
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
Latest Stories
  1. Avani Lekhara In Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final At Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Shooter Finishes Fifth
  2. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  4. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  5. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  6. J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points
  7. Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record
  8. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign