Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record

Praveen Kumar wins gold medal in High Jump T64 at Paris Paralympics. Screengrab

Welcome to our live coverage of the men's high jump T64 final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday (September 6, 2024). India's Praveen Kumar will be part of the six-member field in this medal event at Stade de France. The 21-year-old had claimed silver medal at this very event in Tokyo and is eyeing back-to-back Paralympic podium finishes. He has a season best of 2.05m and if Praveen can replicate that, he will be well placed to secure another medal for the country. Join us, as we take you through the live updates of the para athletics event in France.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Sept 2024, 05:55:52 pm IST Praveen Kumar's Previous Achievements 1. Tokyo Paralympics (2020) – Silver Medal 2. Asian Para Games (2022) – Gold Medal (AR) 3. World Para Athletics Championship (2023)– Bronze Medal 4. World Para Athletics Championship (2019)– Silver Medal 5. Fazza, Dubai Grand Prix (2022)– Silver Medal

6 Sept 2024, 05:01:54 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Final Ranking

6 Sept 2024, 05:00:41 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: How The Podium Looks? 1st - Praveen Kumar (India) - 2.08m 2nd - Derek Loccident (USA) - 2.06m 3rd - Temurbek Giyazov (Uzbekistan) - 2.03m

6 Sept 2024, 04:58:47 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Inida's Sixth Gold With Praveen clinching the gold in high jump, India secure its sixth gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Other winners are: Avani Lekhara - Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Nitesh Kumar - Badminton - Men's singles SL3 Sumit Antil - Athletics - Men's javelin throw F64 Harvinder Singh- Archery - Men's individual recurve open Dharambir - Athletics - Men's club throw 51

6 Sept 2024, 04:45:00 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Yes, Gold It Is! The Indian high jumper was unable to clear 2.10 meters in his attempts, but it could not take away the gold he earned. Praveen Kumar secured the top spot in the Men’s High Jump T64 Final by surpassing the 2.08-meter mark, defeating the American competitor.

6 Sept 2024, 04:30:06 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Gold For India? Derek fails to clear 2.08m in his first attempt. On the other hand, Praveen Kumar cleared 2.08m, breaking his personal best of 2.07m and setting a new Asian Record.

6 Sept 2024, 04:19:49 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Here Comes The Medal Praveen Kumar has assured himself a medal after Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan failed to clear 2.06 meters. Now, in the battle for gold, the Indian will aim to break the tie with Derek Loccident of the USA by clearing the 2.08-meter height.

6 Sept 2024, 04:15:09 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: The NEW HIGH! And the Indian continues to set new heights with every jump, effortlessly clearing 2.06 meters on his first attempt and maintaining the lead.

6 Sept 2024, 04:06:06 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: HE LEADS! AMAZING! Praveen Kumar of India takes the lead with a smooth 2.03m clearance on his First Attempt, while others struggle to clear the height

6 Sept 2024, 03:56:47 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Tie In Lead! Clearing the 1.97m mark in the first attempts India's Praveen Kumar, Temurbek Giyazov and Maciej Lepiato have tied for first place.

6 Sept 2024, 03:46:17 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Good Start! The Indian athlete, starting from 1.89 meters after skipping 1.80 meters and 1.85 meters, successfully cleared 1.89 meters on his first attempt and then went on to clear 1.93 meters on his second attempt.

6 Sept 2024, 03:34:02 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics Praveen is yet to start jumping. The other athletes are now in action to clear the 1.80 and 1.85m marks. The Indian's season's best high jump is 2.05m. Recently, Praveen finished 4th at the Worlds this year with a 1.94 clearance.

6 Sept 2024, 03:27:52 pm IST Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Start List In the Men's High Jump T64 Final at Stade de France, the participating athletes and their order are as follows, with the Indian athlete set to jump sixth: