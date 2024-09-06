Praveen Kumar In High Jump T64 Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Indian Wins Gold Medal, Breaks Asian Record

Praveen Kumar's Previous Achievements
1. Tokyo Paralympics (2020) – Silver Medal
2. Asian Para Games (2022) – Gold Medal (AR)
3. World Para Athletics Championship (2023)– Bronze Medal
4. World Para Athletics Championship (2019)– Silver Medal
5. Fazza, Dubai Grand Prix (2022)– Silver Medal
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: How The Podium Looks?
1st - Praveen Kumar (India) - 2.08m
2nd - Derek Loccident (USA) - 2.06m
3rd - Temurbek Giyazov (Uzbekistan) - 2.03m
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Inida's Sixth Gold
With Praveen clinching the gold in high jump, India secure its sixth gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Other winners are:
Avani Lekhara - Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
Nitesh Kumar - Badminton - Men's singles SL3
Sumit Antil - Athletics - Men's javelin throw F64
Harvinder Singh- Archery - Men's individual recurve open
Dharambir - Athletics - Men's club throw 51
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Yes, Gold It Is!
The Indian high jumper was unable to clear 2.10 meters in his attempts, but it could not take away the gold he earned. Praveen Kumar secured the top spot in the Men’s High Jump T64 Final by surpassing the 2.08-meter mark, defeating the American competitor.
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Gold For India?
Derek fails to clear 2.08m in his first attempt. On the other hand, Praveen Kumar cleared 2.08m, breaking his personal best of 2.07m and setting a new Asian Record.
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Here Comes The Medal
Praveen Kumar has assured himself a medal after Temurbek Giyazov of Uzbekistan failed to clear 2.06 meters. Now, in the battle for gold, the Indian will aim to break the tie with Derek Loccident of the USA by clearing the 2.08-meter height.
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: The NEW HIGH!
And the Indian continues to set new heights with every jump, effortlessly clearing 2.06 meters on his first attempt and maintaining the lead.
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: HE LEADS!
AMAZING! Praveen Kumar of India takes the lead with a smooth 2.03m clearance on his First Attempt, while others struggle to clear the height
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Tie In Lead!
Clearing the 1.97m mark in the first attempts India's Praveen Kumar, Temurbek Giyazov and Maciej Lepiato have tied for first place.
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Good Start!
The Indian athlete, starting from 1.89 meters after skipping 1.80 meters and 1.85 meters, successfully cleared 1.89 meters on his first attempt and then went on to clear 1.93 meters on his second attempt.
Praveen is yet to start jumping. The other athletes are now in action to clear the 1.80 and 1.85m marks.
The Indian's season's best high jump is 2.05m. Recently, Praveen finished 4th at the Worlds this year with a 1.94 clearance.
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Start List
In the Men's High Jump T64 Final at Stade de France, the participating athletes and their order are as follows, with the Indian athlete set to jump sixth:
Praveen Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Start Time
The men's high jump T64 final is slated to begin at 3:21pm IST. Meanwhile, India's Dipesh Kumar is in action in the men's javelin throw F54 final. You can catch the live updates of that medal event HERE, and the detailed India schedule for today's events HERE.