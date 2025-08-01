Elna Widerstrom of Sweden competes in the women's 1m springboard diving preliminary at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Luis Felipe Bonfim Dos Santos Moura of Brazil competes in the mixed 3m and 10m team diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Kaylea Arnett of the United States competes in the women's 20m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Xantheia Pennisi of Australia competes in the women's 20m platform semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships, in Singapore.
Team China compete in the team free preliminary of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Pauline Alexandra Pfeif of Germany competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Tang Qianting of China and Neutral Athlete Belarus, Alina Zmushka compete in the women's 100m breaststroke Final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Katie Ledecky of the United States competes in the women's 1500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Kyle Kothari and Robbie Lee of Britain compete in the men's 10m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Raekwon Jibril Noel of Guyana competes in the men's 200-meter butterfly heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Yu Zidi of China competes in the women's 200-meter individual medley heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Lyle Yost of the United States competes in the men's 1m springboard diving preliminary at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Summer McIntosh of Canada competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Leo Nzimbi of Central African Republic competes in the men's 50-meter breaststroke heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Sasha Gatt of Malta competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Summer McIntosh of Canada competes in the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Estudillo Torres of Mexico compete in the women's 10m synchronised preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Palestinian swimmer Marina Abu Shamaleh competes in the women's 100-meter breaststroke heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Ko Ha-ru of South Korea competes in the women's 100-meter breaststroke heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Anna Elendt of Germany competes in the women's 100-meter breaststroke heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Xie Peiling and Zhu Yongxin of China compete in the mixed 10m synchronised finals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Matthew Richards of Britain competes in the men's 200-meter freestyle heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Tazman Abramowicz and Carson Paul of Canada compete in the men's 3m synchronised preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Gretchen Walsh of the United States, top, and Roos Vanotterdijk of Belgium, second from top, compete in the women's 100-meter butterfly semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.