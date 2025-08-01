Sports

World Aquatics Championships: Check Out Ultra-Aesthetic Shots Of Underwater Swimmers, Divers

The World Aquatics Championships 2025 are on in full flow in Singapore. While a number of records have been broken and feats attained, the competitions has provided eye-catching moments far beyond the numbers. Underwater angles reveal the unseen, while high-diving athletes soar with precision and poise. From the explosive power of swimmers slicing through the water to the elegance of synchronized routines and divers executing gravity-defying leaps, this photo gallery showcases their artistry and speed — above and below the surface.