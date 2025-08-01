Sports

World Aquatics Championships: Check Out Ultra-Aesthetic Shots Of Underwater Swimmers, Divers

The World Aquatics Championships 2025 are on in full flow in Singapore. While a number of records have been broken and feats attained, the competitions has provided eye-catching moments far beyond the numbers. Underwater angles reveal the unseen, while high-diving athletes soar with precision and poise. From the explosive power of swimmers slicing through the water to the elegance of synchronized routines and divers executing gravity-defying leaps, this photo gallery showcases their artistry and speed — above and below the surface.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Elna Widerstrom
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 1m springboard diving | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Elna Widerstrom of Sweden competes in the women's 1m springboard diving preliminary at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

2/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Luis Felipe Bonfim Dos
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Mixed 3m and 10m team diving | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Luis Felipe Bonfim Dos Santos Moura of Brazil competes in the mixed 3m and 10m team diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

3/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Kaylea Arnett
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 20m platform | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Kaylea Arnett of the United States competes in the women's 20m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

4/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Xantheia Pennisi
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 20m platform | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Xantheia Pennisi of Australia competes in the women's 20m platform semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships, in Singapore.

5/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Team China
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Artistic swimming | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Team China compete in the team free preliminary of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

6/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Pauline Alexandra Pfeif
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 10m platform diving | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Pauline Alexandra Pfeif of Germany competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

7/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Tang Qianting
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 100m breaststroke | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Tang Qianting of China and Neutral Athlete Belarus, Alina Zmushka compete in the women's 100m breaststroke Final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

8/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Katie Ledecky
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 1500m freestyle | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Katie Ledecky of the United States competes in the women's 1500m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

9/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Kyle Kothari, Robbie Lee
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Men's 10m synchronised diving | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Kyle Kothari and Robbie Lee of Britain compete in the men's 10m synchronised diving final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

10/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Raekwon Jibril Noel
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Men's 200-meter butterfly | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Raekwon Jibril Noel of Guyana competes in the men's 200-meter butterfly heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

11/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Yu Zidi
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 200-meter individual medley | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Yu Zidi of China competes in the women's 200-meter individual medley heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

12/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Lyle Yost
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Men's 1m springboard diving | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Lyle Yost of the United States competes in the men's 1m springboard diving preliminary at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

13/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Summer McIntosh
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 400-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Summer McIntosh of Canada competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

14/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Leo Nzimbi
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Men's 50-meter breaststroke | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Leo Nzimbi of Central African Republic competes in the men's 50-meter breaststroke heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

15/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Sasha Gatt
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 400-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Sasha Gatt of Malta competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

16/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Summer McIntosh
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 200-meter individual medley | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Summer McIntosh of Canada competes in the women's 200-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

17/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Gabriela Agundez Garcia
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 10m synchronised | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Estudillo Torres of Mexico compete in the women's 10m synchronised preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

18/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Marina Abu Shamaleh
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 100-meter breaststroke | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Palestinian swimmer Marina Abu Shamaleh competes in the women's 100-meter breaststroke heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

19/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Ko Ha-ru
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 100-meter breaststroke | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Ko Ha-ru of South Korea competes in the women's 100-meter breaststroke heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

20/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Anna Elendt
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 100-meter breaststroke | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Anna Elendt of Germany competes in the women's 100-meter breaststroke heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

21/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Xie Peiling and Zhu Yongxin
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Mixed 10m synchronised | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Xie Peiling and Zhu Yongxin of China compete in the mixed 10m synchronised finals at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

22/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Matthew Richards
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Men's 200-meter freestyle | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Matthew Richards of Britain competes in the men's 200-meter freestyle heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

23/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Tazman Abramowicz
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Men's 3m synchronised | Photo: AP/Ng Han Guan

Tazman Abramowicz and Carson Paul of Canada compete in the men's 3m synchronised preliminaries at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

24/24
Best Swimming and Diving photos from World Aquatics Championships 2025_Gretchen Walsh
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Women's 100-meter butterfly | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Gretchen Walsh of the United States, top, and Roos Vanotterdijk of Belgium, second from top, compete in the women's 100-meter butterfly semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: ALexander Zverev Completes Comeback To End Alexei Popyrin's Title Defence
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  3. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  4. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  5. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. Trump Threatens To 'Substantially' Raise Tariff On India; MEA Alleges 'Unjustified Targeting'
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  2. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Japanese Baba Vanga Predicted Massive Disaster In Japan In July 2025; Sparks Mass Travel Cancellations
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball