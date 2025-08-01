Football

FC Seoul Vs Barcelona, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barca Dominate With 7-3 Win Over Dark Red Warriors

Barcelona has started their preseason tour of Asia with two consecutive victories, highlighted by a commanding 7-3 win over FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea on Thursday. Coach Hansi Flick utilised 24 players throughout the 90 minutes, witnessing strong performances from his team in both halves. Lamine Yamal shone in the first half, while the second half featured impressive displays from reserves and young players, contributing to an entertaining and high-scoring win for the Catalans.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Alejandro Balde
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, right, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Anderson Oliveria during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Lamine Yamal
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, second from left, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Yazan Al-Arab during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Roony Bardghji
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Roony Bardghji, center, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Park Soo-il, left, during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Marcus Rashford
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, second from left, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Han Do-Yu during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Robert Lewandowski
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, second from left, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Park Soo-il during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Anderson Oliveria
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Anderson Oliveria during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Ferran Torres
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Seoul during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Ferran Torres
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres, center, scores a goal against FC Seoul during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Lamine Yamal
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring a goal against FC Seoul during a friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, in Seoul, South Korea.

Pre-Season Club Friendly Soccer match Barcelona vs FC Seoul in South Korea: Lamine Yamal
Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barcelona vs FC Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, scores a goal against FC Seoul during a friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, in Seoul, South Korea.

