Football

FC Seoul Vs Barcelona, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barca Dominate With 7-3 Win Over Dark Red Warriors

Barcelona has started their preseason tour of Asia with two consecutive victories, highlighted by a commanding 7-3 win over FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea on Thursday. Coach Hansi Flick utilised 24 players throughout the 90 minutes, witnessing strong performances from his team in both halves. Lamine Yamal shone in the first half, while the second half featured impressive displays from reserves and young players, contributing to an entertaining and high-scoring win for the Catalans.