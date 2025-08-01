FC Seoul Vs Barcelona, Pre-Season Club Friendly: Barca Dominate With 7-3 Win Over Dark Red Warriors

FC Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, right, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Anderson Oliveria during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, second from left, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Yazan Al-Arab during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
FC Barcelona's Roony Bardghji, center, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Park Soo-il, left, during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
FC Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, second from left, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Han Do-Yu during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, second from left, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Park Soo-il during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, left, fights for the ball against FC Seoul's Anderson Oliveria during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Seoul during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres, center, scores a goal against FC Seoul during a friendly match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring a goal against FC Seoul during a friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, in Seoul, South Korea.
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, scores a goal against FC Seoul during a friendly soccer match between FC Barcelona and FC Seoul at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, in Seoul, South Korea.