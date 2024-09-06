Other Sports

Dipesh Kumar In Javelin Throw F54 Final Highlights, Paris Paralympics: The Indian Finishes Last With 26.11m Best Throw

Follow the highlights of the Indian Dipesh Kumar in the Javelin Throw F54 Final at Stade de France at Paris Paralympics 2-24 here

6 September 2024
Dipesh Kumar in action in the men's javelin throw F54 final at Paris Paralympics. Screengrab.
India's Dipesh Kumar could not make a mark in the Men's Javelin Throw F54 Final at the Paris Paralympics, his debut at the Games. Participating in the seven-member field in this medal event at Stade de France, the 19-year-old finished last with his personal best throw of 26.11m. He is among the youngest in the 84-strong contingent of India at the Para Games 2024.
LIVE UPDATES

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Start Time

The men's javelin throw F54 final is slated to begin at 2:07pm IST. As this a seated-throw event, para athletes will take all their six attempts in one go. The highest-distance throw of each of the athletes will be considered for the final standings. Check out the detailed India schedule for today's events HERE.

Who Is Dipesh Kumar? 

Dipesh Kumar, a 19-year-old para athlete from Uttar Pradesh, is making his Paralympic debut in the men’s javelin throw F54 category.

Last December, he won a gold medal at the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi. His personal best and season's best throw stands at 27.90 meters.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Starting Order

  1. Justin Phongsavanh

  2. Emmanouil Stefanoudakis

  3. Edgar Ulises Fuentes Yanez

  4. Erfan Bondoru Deraznoel

  5. Ivan Rvenko

  6. Ladislav Cuchran

  7. Dipesh Kumar

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Action Begins!

USA's Justin Phongsavanh, the first to compete, delivered his best throw of 29.31 meters on his final attempt. Dipesh Kumar will be the last to throw in the event.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: A Look At Records! 

The world record for the best Javelin Throw F54 is held by Justin Phongsavanh of the United States, with a throw of 33.29 meters set in Minneapolis in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hamid Amiri of Iran holds the Paralympic record for the event who achieved a throw of 31.35 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Who Won Last Time?

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Iran's Hamid Amiri won gold in the Men's Javelin Throw F54 event. The other medalists were Alexey Kuznetsov and Justin Phongsavanh. Of the podium finishers from Tokyo, only Justin Phongsavanh is competing in Paris.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Stefanoudakis Leads! 

Edgar Ulises of Mexico takes the lead with a throw of 30.53 meters on his fifth attempt, surpassing Greece's Stefanoudakis. Despite committing four fouls, the Mexican's sixth attempt also measured 30.17 meters, exceeding the Greek's best throw of 30.13 meters.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics 

Iran's Erfan completed all six of his attempts, with his personal best of 29.12 meters achieved on his third throw. Three more throwers to go now.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics:  Ivan Rvenko On Another Level! 

Every time Ivan Rvenko, competing as a Neutral Paralympic Athlete, threw, he set a new personal best. He surpassed all competitors with each throw, achieving his best distance in the second attepmt with 30.77 meters.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: How Far The Indian Must Go?

With only two throwers remaining, the top three throws so far are:

  1. Ivan Rvenko - 30.77 meters

  2. Edgar Ulises - 30.53 meters

  3. Stefanoudakis - 30.13 meters

To secure a medal, Dipesh Kumar must achieve a throw of over 30 meters and surpass either one or all of these top throws.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: First Throw!

Dipesh Kumar has begun his action in the Javelin Throw F54 Final, recording a throw of 26.11 meters on his first attempt.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: Second, Not Good! 

In his second attempt, Dipesh Kumar throws 25.59 meters, and his third attempt results in a foul.

Dipesh Kumar Final Live Score, Paris Paralympics: The Last Finish

The Indian finishes the last in the men's javelin throw F54 final with the best throw of 26.11m. Out of his attempts, only three were valid, while the remaining attempts were fouls.

