Other Sports

When Will Neeraj Chopra Compete Next? Indian Star Unsure As Treating Injury Remains Priority

Chopra had a slow start on Thursday in the Lausanne Diamond League but came back strongly in his last two attempts to climb to the second spot

neeraj-chopra-india-javelin-throw-athlete-paris-olympic-games-2024-pti-photo
Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Neeraj Chopra is not sure how much more he will compete in this season as treating his groin injury remains the priority of the Tokyo Olympic champion. (More Sports News)

The 26-year-old, who clinched silver at the Paris Olympics, finished second in the men's javelin throw competition at Thursday's Lausanne Diamond League. Grenada's Anderson Peters, who claimed bronze at the Paris Olympics, won the Lausanne Diamond League with a best throw of 90.61m.

Chopra had a slow start on Thursday but came back strongly in his last two attempts to climb to the second spot. The 26-year-old credited his Kenyan counterpart Julius Yego for giving the Indian the advice that calmed him down.

Neeraj Chopra. - AP/Matthias Schrader
Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second With Season Best 89.49m Throw In Lausanne Diamond League

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In his first four throws, Chopra looked off-colour as he could not even cross 84m.

"In the first throw, I thought I will do this, I will do that but in the last throw, I did not, also Julius Yego said 'relax, you will throw far'. I tried to relax," he said talking to the host broadcaster in the mixed zone.

The Indian superstar then managed an 85.58m throw in the fifth attempt to get an extra try. In his last throw, Chopra got his season best 89.49m but even that was not enough to topple Peters from the top spot who had breached the 90m mark in his final throw.

"(Anderson) Peters threw 90m, my body didn't feel good but the fighting spirit was nice today. I really liked my comeback. In the last throw I didn't think too much, just gave my best," Chopra said.

Talking about how much more he will compete in the season, Chopra said: "May be two or one competition and then finish the season. I am not sure, may be Brussels (Diamond League finale)."

However, the priority for him remains to be 100% fit as he looks to fully resolve his groin issue. "First goal, go to the doctor and make my groin 100 per cent fit and also I will be technically better and try to throw far again," he said.

Neeraj is currently at the third spot in the diamond league standings with the top six set to compete in Brussels in the final scheduled for September 14.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 2
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Saim Ayub Removes Shakib Al Hasan As PAK Gain Control In Rawalpindi
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: 1st Test To Contain Scheduled Rest Day For 16 Years - Here's Why
  4. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch South Africa Vs West Indies Match
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Ilkay Gundogan Glad To Help Barcelona Financially After Sealing Manchester City Return
  2. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
  3. Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Skipper Son Heung-Min Wants Trophy To Achieve Legendary Status
  4. Chelsea 2-0 Servette, UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying: Maresca Wants Madueke To Remain A Blue
  5. Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements; Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet
  2. What Are A1, A2 Milk Products Whose Labels Were Termed 'Misleading' By FSSAI | Explained
  3. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  4. On National Space Day, ISRO Shares How Moon Looks Like Through Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; CBI To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  2. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  4. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  5. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Pakistan Seeks USD 4 Billion Loan From Middle East Banks To Meet Financial Obligations
  2. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: More Murder Cases Against Deposed PM Hasina, Top Cricketer Shakib Also Charged
  4. Thai Politician Slaps Female Journalist On Camera, Sparks Outrage | Video
  5. Bangladesh Interim Govt Revokes Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Diplomatic Passport
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Saim Ayub Removes Shakib Al Hasan As PAK Gain Control In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements; Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet