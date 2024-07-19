Other Sports

When Is Delhi Half Marathon? Check Schedule Of The World Athletics Gold Label Race

The organisers of Delhi Half Marathon, on Thursday announced the opening of the registration process for the race, which carries a prize purse of USD 260,000

Delhi Half Marathon 2023 X
Delhi Half Marathon 2023. Photo: X | DelhiHM_
info_icon

The 19th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, will take place here on October 20 with some of the biggest names in distance running from across the world expected to take part. (More Sports news)

Procam International, the organisers of the event, on Thursday announced the opening of the registration process for the race, which carries a prize purse of USD 260,000.

Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist in women's long jump Ancy Sojan Edappilly, who was present for the announcement of the registration process, said the Delhi Half Marathon had played a key role in encouraging people to take up running, both competitively and for recreational purpose.

FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024. - X | FMSCI
FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 Second Leg Set For July 21 In Bengaluru

BY PTI

"I am very proud to be a part of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as a PUMA athlete. This event has been going on for 19 years now, and that is a very big thing for aspiring Indian long-distance runners as well as the people of Delhi," said Ancy.

"With the progress that the Indian sports scene has seen over the years, it is no surprise to see the massive support and love that the Delhi Half Marathon has received over the years, and this time as well. And with another Olympics around the corner, hopefully, that will inspire more runners to make their presence felt," she added.

Procam joint managing director Vivek Singh said: "It's an event that continues to push the boundaries of athletic excellence and community engagement. This 19-year legacy has carved a way for inclusivity, philanthropy, and sustainable practices.

"United by a common purpose, and with the support of all stakeholders, we intend to scale new heights this year."

