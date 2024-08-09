Vinesh Phogat's CAS Appeal: What To Expect, Decision Time, Who Is The Arbitrator - All You Need To Know

The voice that was raised by Vinesh Phogat after her cruel end to the Paris Olympics dreams has been heard by the Court of Arbirtaion for Sports (CAS). They have accepted the Indian wrestler's appeal for the request for a joint silver medal. Here's, how and when the final decision will be taken and what to expect. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
Following her disqualification from the 2024 Games just before the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling gold medal bout for being 100 grams over the weight limit, Vinesh Phogat filed a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport on August 7, Wednesday, seeking a fair decision.
Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) Official Release
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has accepted Vinesh Phogat's application today, August 9, Friday and issued an official statement regarding the multiple-time Commonwealth Games medalist. The hearings for the involved parties will take place today itslelf, but the final decision will be announced before the conclusion of the Paris Olympics. Here is the Court's official release.
Vinesh Phogat's CAS Appeal: Expected Decision Timing
The expected decision time that will decide if Vinesh Phogat is getting a joint silver medal or not is 10 or 11 August as that marks the end of the Games 2024. However, the hearing time on Friday is supposed to be 5:30-6:00 PM IST.
Who Is The Lawyer Of Vinesh Phogat At CAS?
It was a challenge for Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to secure representation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. After numerous requests, senior advocate Harish Salve has agreed to represent her. Salve is a distinguished Indian advocate practicing at the Supreme Court of India.
One of his achievements includes service as Solicitor General of India from November 1, 1999, to November 3, 2002, and representing Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). On January 16, 2020, he was appointed as a King's Counsel for the courts of England and Wales.
The 29-year-old Indian Wrestler has made two appeals against her disqualification with one being to let her weigh in again - which the court rejected. The second is to award her the silver after she made the final of the Olympic event in her category with a proper weigh-in on Tuesday.
Who is the arbitrator of Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict?
As noted in the court's statement, the Honourable Dr. Annabelle Bennett, the sole arbitrator appointed by CAS in Paris, will deliver the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's case. Dr. Bennett is the Chancellor of Bond University and has previously served as a Judge of the Federal Court of Australia.
What To Expect from Vinesh Phogat's CAS Appeal?
Many sports pundits including the renowned sports lawyer of India, Vidushpat Singhania, believe that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has the power and can overturn the decision of United World Wrestling (UWW). In an interview with The Bridge, the Indian advocate emphasized that CAS has the power to resolve all sports disputes and is the final appellate body in such cases.