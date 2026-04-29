Vijay Kumar, Indian Golf Great, Passes Away Aged 57

The winner of the 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion, Vijay Kumar was among the most accomplished and respected names in Indian professional golf

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Vijay Kumar, Indian Golf Great, Passed Away Aged 57
Vijay Kumar died in his home town Lucknow at the age of 57 due to a heart attack. Handout via PTI Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Vijay Kumar died due to heart attack in Lucknow

  • 57-year-old Golfer was winner of 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion

  • Kapil Dev paid tribute to Indian golf legend

Veteran Indian golfer Vijay Kumar has died in his home town Lucknow due to a heart attack. He was 57.

The winner of the 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion, Vijay was among the most accomplished and respected names in Indian professional golf.

Vijay turned professional in 1988. He dominated Indian domestic golf from the mid-1990s to the early part of the next decade with an illustrious career marked by numerous titles.

Vijay’s iconic triumph at the 2002 Indian Open remains a landmark moment in Indian golf. He is one of only nine Indian golfers to have won the Indian Open. Vijay also represented India at the Alfred Dunhill Cup 1999 played at St. Andrews in Scotland.

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BY Outlook Sports Desk

Widely admired for his skill, consistency, competitive spirit and exemplary conduct, Vijay inspired generations of golfers and contributed significantly to the growth of the sport in the country.

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Kapil Dev, President, DP World Professional Golf Tour of India, said, “Vijay Kumar ji was one of the true stalwarts of Indian golf. His achievements, humility and commitment to the sport made him a role model for generations of golfers.

"His passing is a great loss to Indian golf, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

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