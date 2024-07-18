Other Sports

USA At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson's Redemption Story From Drug Suspension To France

The 24-year-old Sha'Carri Richardson favourite in the Olympic 100 meters has been open and honest about her quest to become a more appreciative, mindful version of the person whose positive marijuana test at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials was her unfortunate introduction to a world that knew little about her

ShaCarri Richardson Unites States At Paris Olympics AP Photo
FILE - Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the wins women's 100-meter run final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Richardson makes her Olympic debut after her much-discussed and debated absence from the last Olympics due to a positive marijuana test. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
info_icon

Sha'Carri Richardson set the tone for her own comeback story a year ago when she won the 100-meter U.S. title, then the world championship, and brashly proclaimed: “I'm not back, I'm better.” (More Sports News)

Now, with a trip to her first Olympics approaching, come new questions: Is she still better than a field of the fastest women on the planet? And can she handle the pressure that is unique to the Olympics?

The 24-year-old favorite in the Olympic 100 meters has been open and honest about her quest to become a more appreciative, mindful version of the person whose positive marijuana test at the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials was her unfortunate introduction to a world that knew little about her.

But in the three years that have encompassed both her stunning fall and her inspiring comeback, she has given few details of what happened. She has dropped clues about the death of her biological mother and the bout with depression following that tragedy.

All of this mystery, turmoil and, ultimately, success have made Richardson larger than life and left her enthusiastic and growing fan base wanting more. Some on social media are keenly into what hairstyle and fingernails she will show off when she runs.

It has also made her more than a mere celebrity sprinter. She is a young, famous, Black woman whose suspension evoked arguments about race, drugs, anti-doping rules and an Olympic ecosphere that is still largely run (and reported on) by older, white men.

“It's not a goal of mine to be known,” Richardson said. “But I definitely don't want to be known for one thing. No one does. It's important for me to be the best person I can be in all that matters to me, like family, community and the work that I do.”

How Richardson communicates with the media

That insight came out of the two questions Richardson agreed to answer from The Associated Press as part of her sponsorship with Powerade. Many of her interviews over the past year or more have come with those sort of brand-placement trade-offs attached.

She has offered other clues on social media, including posts in which she has unflinchingly addressed her mental-health issues, mentioning her thoughts about suicide during her teen years while also offering hope to others.

At worlds last year, there were remnants of the fracture between Richardson and the media. The behind-the-scenes Netflix series “SPRINT” showed clips of testy exchanges between her and reporters.

Reflecting on the media's role in telling her story, she said in the documentary: “I feel like in the media, every move I make, there's a lot of noise about it. You get what you get and you get what you give. OK, so that's just me.”

This year, her occasional in-person exchanges with reporters – most notably at the U.S. Olympic trials, where she won her second straight national title in June – have been less tense. Her comments centered on different variations of the same theme: personal growth, accountability, family.

“I would say in the past few years, I've grown to have a better understanding of myself,” Richardson said. “I have a deeper respect and appreciation for the role I have in the sport, as well as my responsibility to the people who believe and support me.?

FILE - Italy's Giorgio Minisini competes during men's solo free final event at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, June 13, 2024. With no men picked to compete in artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics, where they are eligible for the first time, a former world champion is ending his career this week. At the Italian national championships, four-time worlds gold medalist Giorgio Minsini is competing for the last time at age 28. - (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)
Italy At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Giorgio Minisini Ends Career As Men's Artistic Swimming Event Fails

BY Associated Press

Sha'Carri Richardson's Grandmother has guided her life

The closest Richardson came to discussing the pain she endured as a child came in a friendly interview this summer with Vogue online, one she gave with the caveat that she not discuss her biological mother or the drug test.

“Everything I am, it's because of that strong, wise Black woman,” she said of her grandmother, Betty Harp, who raised her and can usually be found sitting trackside for Richardson's biggest races. “Everything. I mean, I've been blessed, because I've had other people in my life who have helped me along. But the foundation, that's her.”

Richardson has plenty of time to develop as an athlete and a public figure. Some sprinters don't hit their peak until their late 20s.

The cruel fact is that for the public to care, long-term, about any athlete in a sport that does not generate headlines in non-Olympic years, then winning a gold medal is the main way to build a legacy.

The favorite

All signs point toward Richardson getting that win in the Olympic 100-meter final, set for Aug. 3 at the Stade de France.

She won the Olympic trials in 10.71 seconds – the best time in the world this year. One of her main challengers, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, pulled up lame in a tune-up race earlier this month, bringing her fitness for the Olympics into question.

Advertisement

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has four more Olympics and eight more Olympic medals than Richardson. Experience matters on the sport's biggest stage, but is it enough to outclass Richardson's unmatched speed in 2024?

“As an athlete, when you know you've got the talent and all eyes are on you, it's tough,” sprint great Michael Johnson said. “And once you actually prove to yourself, and prove to the world that, Hey, I can do this,' it becomes a huge relief” that might free her up for further success.

Richardson's comeback has made her a star

The gold medal is still out there to be captured, but in some ways, Richardson already has won.

Advertisement

Her face was plastered all over Eugene, Oregon, during the Olympic trials, courtesy of her Nike shoe deal. She has been a nonstop presence in NBC's Olympic promotions.

Richardson is not the Simone Biles of these Olympics, but once gymnastics is over and the spotlight heads to the track, there will be no more compelling character.

“The entire world was involved and got caught up in the magic of who Sha'Carri is,” said Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, who covers track for NBC. “And we've had a wonderful opportunity to watch her deal with all of that, and to mature and grow. It's been beautiful to see how she's now standing in what it means to be the face of the sprints. It comes with a lot.”

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  2. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  3. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
  4. Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Mutually Part Ways - Check All-Rounder's Instagram Post
  5. Women's Asia Cup 2024: India Will Look To Dominate, Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Declares
Football News
  1. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  2. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  3. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  4. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
  5. FIFA World Rankings: Spain Climb To Third After Euro Triumph; Argentina On Top
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  3. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  5. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  2. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  3. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  4. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
  5. 5 Things NRIs Must Keep In Mind While Investing In Real Estate In India
World News
  1. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  2. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  3. Ukrainian Army Pulls Out From Another Eastern Village As Russia Smashes Defensive Positions
  4. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  5. Netanyahu Makes Surprise Visit To Rafah, Days Before Speech To US Congress
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road