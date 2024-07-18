FILE - Italy's Giorgio Minisini competes during men's solo free final event at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, June 13, 2024. With no men picked to compete in artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics, where they are eligible for the first time, a former world champion is ending his career this week. At the Italian national championships, four-time worlds gold medalist Giorgio Minsini is competing for the last time at age 28. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

