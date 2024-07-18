Other Sports

Italy At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Giorgio Minisini Ends Career As Men's Artistic Swimming Event Fails

The rules change by World Aquatics in December 2022 allowed up to two men to be selected in an eight-athlete squad for the Olympic open team event. The only other medal event in Paris is women's duet

Giorgio Minisini Mens Artistic Swimming At Paris Olympics 2024 AP
FILE - Italy's Giorgio Minisini competes during men's solo free final event at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, June 13, 2024. With no men picked to compete in artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics, where they are eligible for the first time, a former world champion is ending his career this week. At the Italian national championships, four-time worlds gold medalist Giorgio Minsini is competing for the last time at age 28. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)
info_icon

With no men picked to compete in artistic swimming at the Paris Olympics, where they are eligible for the first time, a former world champion is ending his career this week.

At the Italian national championships, four-time worlds gold medalist Giorgio Minisini said he is competing for the last time at age 28.

“Obsession is a young man's game,” Minisini, who was left off the Italian Olympic team in April, wrote on his Instagram account Tuesday.

Minisini and Bill May of the United States were the two most likely Olympic pioneers aiming to be picked for Paris as the first men to compete in artistic swimming. The sport debuted at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics as synchronized swimming.

However, the 96 athletes picked by 18 different nations for the Olympics were all women.

“World Aquatics is very disappointed that no male artistic swimmers have been selected for Paris 2024,” the governing body said. “This should have been a landmark moment for the sport.”

The rules change by World Aquatics in December 2022 allowed up to two men to be selected in an eight-athlete squad for the Olympic open team event. The only other medal event in Paris is women's duet.

Minisini specializes in the mixed duet event which is not yet on the Olympic program, and missed selection to the team event.

May was on the U.S. team that won silver and bronze medals in team acrobatic routine at the past two world championships. At age 45, he did not make the Olympic team last month.

“All of us in the artistic swimming community need to work even harder to progress opportunities for male athletes in the sport,” said World Aquatics, which hopes to add a mixed duet event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  2. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  3. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
  4. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live
  5. Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Mutually Part Ways - Check All-Rounder's Instagram Post
Football News
  1. Bundesliga Transfer News: Guirassy Joins Dortmund After Top Season With Stuttgart
  2. Transfer News: Nottingham Forest Confirm Arrival Of Nikola Milenkovic From Fiorentina
  3. Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como
  4. Adrien Rabiot's Juventus Departure Confirmed As Thiago Motta Looks At New Generation
  5. FIFA World Rankings: Spain Climb To Third After Euro Triumph; Argentina On Top
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  3. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  5. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  3. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  4. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  5. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
US News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
  5. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
World News
  1. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
  2. Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports
  3. Naomi Pomeroy Dies In Tragic Drowning Accident, Oregon Police Found Body In The River
  4. Ukrainian Army Pulls Out From Another Eastern Village As Russia Smashes Defensive Positions
  5. Apple's 2024 Fall Lineup: iPhone 16 Pro, AirPods 4, Apple Watch Series 10, And More | List
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road