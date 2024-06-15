Other Sports

US Open Golf: Leader Ludvig Aberg Trying To Stay 'Disciplined And Patient'

Aberg heads into the weekend with a one-shot advantage after carding a one-under 69, backing up an impressive 66 in his first round to leave him five under par at the top of the standings

Ludvig Aberg currently leads the US Open
info_icon

Ludvig Aberg emphasised the importance of staying "disciplined and patient" after he took the sole lead of the US Open on Friday. (More Sports News

Aberg heads into the weekend with a one-shot advantage after carding a one-under 69, backing up an impressive 66 in his first round to leave him five under par at the top of the standings.

It leaves Aberg in a great position to become the second US Open debutant to win the tournament and the first since Francis Ouimet in 1913.

To achieve that, though, Aberg says he must remain calm, telling Sky Sports: "It's hard, but it's not supposed to be easy.

"It's what we expect coming into a US Open, even though it's my first one.

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the US Open. - null
US Open Golf: Tiger Woods 'May Or May Not' Have Played Last Game After Missing Cut

BY Stats Perform

"I've had a lot of good discussions with my caddie Joe about course management and about trying to stay disciplined and patient.

"It's not easy, but I feel like we've done a great job of that so far."

Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy held the joint lead heading into day two after both carding five-under 65s on Thursday.

However, McIlroy shot a disappointing 72 for his second round, while Cantlay's 71 leaves him as one of three players one shot behind Aberg, alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Thomas Detry.

The soaring temperatures have proved testing conditions for players and are expected to continue over the rest of the tournament.

Cantlay is predicting a difficult final two rounds, though he also said he was happy with the position he is in.

"I think this golf course is going to play very challenging over the weekend, especially with the forecast that we have," Cantlay told reporters.

"So I think being smart and being patient, it's inevitable there's going to be some mistakes made, but that's just part of playing a US Open."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Throwback To PM Modi's Blog On Mulji, Journalist Who Inspired Amir Khan's Son's Now-Halted Movie
  3. Day In Pics: June 15, 2024
  4. Delhi: Protesters Booked For Trying To Enter Union Education Minister's Residence
  5. Recent Terror Incidents Desperate Attempt By Pak Handlers To Keep Shops Running: J-K DGP
Entertainment News
  1. Sara Ali Khan Drops Unseen Pic With 'Kedarnath' Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary
  2. Actress Naqiyah Haji Shares Special Bonding With Dad Ahead Of Father's Day
  3. TV Actor Pankit Thakker Reveals Horrific Experience During Reasi Terror Attack
  4. 'Bhairava Anthem': Prabhas And Diljit Dosanjh Team Up For 'Kalki 2898 AD's First Song
  5. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Cricketers Under PCB's Knife: Salary Cuts, Contract Reviews Loom After Early T20 World Cup Exit
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  3. Indian Men's Archery Team Hits Bullseye, Secures Top Seed In Final Olympic Qualifier
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 Group 2 Guide: Teams, Schedule, Match Days, Venues - All You Need To Know
  5. Former Arsenal, Everton Striker Kevin Campbell Dies Aged 54
World News
  1. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  2. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
  3. Kate Middleton Attends 'Trooping The Colour', First Public Event Since Cancer Diagnosis | All You Need To Know
  4. Peter Pellegrini, A Close Ally Of The Populist Prime Minister, Is Sworn In As Slovakia's President
  5. Emergency Crews Rescue 28 People Trapped On Upside-Down Ride At Oregon Amusement Park
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Hungary Face Switzerland In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal Gears Up For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow