US Open Golf: Tiger Woods 'May Or May Not' Have Played Last Game After Missing Cut

After Friday's disappointing exit from the major he has won three times previously, Woods insinuated that it may well have been the last time he plays in the US Open

Tiger Woods missed the cut at the US Open.
Tiger Woods hinted that he may have played his final US Open after failing to make the cut on Friday. (More Golf News)

Woods shot three over in his second round having carded a four-over 74 on Thursday to leave him at seven over par, two shots off the cut line.

It means Woods has now either failed to make the cut or withdrawn from six of his last nine major tournaments, and at 48-years-old and having faced a host of injury problems, it appears the 15-time major champion's glittering career is nearing its conclusion.

Woods told reporters: "In order to win a golf tournament, you have to make the cut. I can't win the tournament from where I'm at, so it certainly is frustrating. 

BY Stats Perform

"I thought I played well enough to be up there in contention. It just didn't work out.

"As far as my last Open Championship or US Open Championship, I don't know what that is. It may or may not be.

"I've only got one more tournament this season. Even if I win the British Open, I don't think I'll be in the [FedEx Cup] playoffs. [There is] just one more event and then I'll come back whenever I come back."

