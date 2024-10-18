Other Sports

PKL 11: U Mumba Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

Reinforced with a formidable defence and a host of new faces, U Mumba aim to reclaim lost glory in Pro Kabaddi League. Let us take a closer look at their personnel for season 11

U Mumba's defence is expected to be one of their biggest strengths in season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League. Photo: Special Arrangement
Having faced league-stage exits in three consecutive seasons, former Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions U Mumba will aim to reclaim their lost glory in season 11. The 'Mumboys' won the PKL title in the second season but have failed to lift the coveted trophy ever since. (More Sports News)

U Mumba will continue with Iranian Gholamreza Mazandarani as their head coach in the 11th edition. An experienced coach who has tasted success, Mazandarani led the Iranian kabaddi team to gold at the 2018 Asian Games and previously coached U Mumba in seasons 6 and 10.

U Mumba were busy at the season 11 player auction, looking to revamp their squad after back-to-back underwhelming campaigns. They invested in both defence and attack, and here we take a closer look at the team's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the fresh season.

Strengths

The Mumboys' defence is expected to be one of their biggest strengths in season 11 of PKL. Sunil Kumar, eighth on the leaderboard for most tackle points (336) in PKL history, will lead their defence after U Mumba spent an impressive INR 1.015 crores on him at the player auction.

U Mumba’s defence is packed with proven talents who have showcased their defensive prowess in the past. In addition to Sunil Kumar, the defence boasts players like Parvesh Bhainswal, Rinku, Gokulakannan M, Bittu and Sombir, highlighting their defensive depth.

While Parvesh Bhainswal is 11th on the all-time charts for most tackle points (310), Rinku could also be a key player in the team's defence. He has accumulated 147 tackle points in his PKL career and will be crucial to U Mumba's defensive strategies. Bittu and Sombir further strengthen the team's defensive options.

Weaknesses

In terms of weaknesses, U Mumba’s attack is likely to be scrutinised. After losing Guman Singh, their main raider for the past two seasons, at the auction, U Mumba will be heavily reliant on the duo of all-rounder Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Manjeet to handle the bulk of the raiding duties.

Season 10 saw Zafardanesh finishing as U Mumba’s second-highest raid points scorer (141) in what was his debut campaign. The season 2 champs will be hoping that the Iranian can build on that performance in the upcoming season with support from Manjeet, who is expected to be U Mumba’s new lead raider.

With 633 raid points to his name, Manjeet has ample experience to take on the mantle of being the team's main raider. However, whether he can rise to the challenge is a question that remains to be answered.

Opportunities

Despite their seemingly weak raiding unit on paper, the duo of Manjeet and Zafardanesh should view season 11 as the perfect opportunity to establish themselves as elite raiders in the PKL. While Manjeet has accumulated over 600 raid points, he is yet to be considered a primary raider, having mainly played a supporting role in the past.

Zafardanesh, meanwhile, will be keen to build on his promising debut campaign as he looks to become a key figure in U Mumba’s attack. Additionally, Shivam is another raider who U Mumba will be hoping can perform to his maximum potential in season 11, as they look for players to step up in attack.

Threats

One particular threat U Mumba will be wary of, heading into the new season is the overall inexperience of their squad. As many as 10 U Mumba players are yet to make their debut in the PKL, and several others have only played a handful of games and are yet to firmly establish themselves as PKL-calibre talents.

If the team’s main players fail to meet expectations, the head coach may need to rely on the rest of the squad to find solutions. However, whether these inexperienced players can rise to the occasion is a question that will only be answered once PKL 11 kicks off on October 18, 2024.

