PKL 11: Telugu Titans Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

Opportunities

The Titans have been crying out for a leader in defence over the last few seasons, and their acquisition of Krishan will help them go a long way towards filling that void. Second on the leaderboard for most tackle points (78) last season, Krishan will have to shoulder the bulk of the defensive responsibility for the Titans, and he will be looking to make the most of this opportunity as he aims to add to his 139 tackle points in the PKL.