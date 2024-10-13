Other Sports

PKL 11: Telugu Titans Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

Telugu Titans made several smart acquisitions at the player auction in a bid to revamp their squad. Let us take a closer look at their personnel for Pro Kabaddi League season 11

telugu-titans-pro-kabaddi-league-team
Pawan Sehrawat will lead Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League season 11. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

With a dismal few seasons behind them, Telugu Titans will look for a renewed approach in the upcoming season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The Titans finished at the bottom of the league standings in the last three seasons and will be eager to produce a better display in the 2024-25 edition. (More Sports News)

Before the new season, the Titans appointed the vastly experienced Krishan Kumar Hooda as head coach. A Pro Kabaddi title-winning coach with Dabang Delhi K.C. in season 8 and a Dronacharya Award winner, Hooda could prove to be the right coach to help bring about a turnaround in fortunes for the Titans.

Randhir Singh Sehrawat, Manpreet Singh and Ram Mehar Singh will return as head coaches in Pro Kabaddi League season 11. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League Season 11: Meet Head Coaches Of All 12 Teams

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Highly active at the player auction, Telugu Titans made several smart acquisitions in a bid to revamp their squad. They used their Final Bid Match (FBM) card to retain Pawan Sehrawat for INR 1.7 crore and also roped in one of the best defenders in the league in Krishan for INR 70 lakh. With that said, let’s take a closer look at the Titans’ strengths and weaknesses ahead of season 11.

Strengths

A completely revamped unit under the leadership of head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda, the player auction saw the Titans strategically invest in versatile all-rounders who can contribute effectively in both attack and defence. The third-highest raid points scorer in PKL history with 1,189 raid points, all-rounder Pawan Sehrawat will be the leader on the mat for the Titans.

A former PKL MVP, Sehrawat is also handy in defence, as his 65 tackle points suggest. He, along with another quality all-rounder like Vijay Malik, who has amassed 409 raid points and 81 tackle points, are not just vital additions to any team but also help with the team’s overall balance, thanks to their ability to contribute on both ends of the mat.

Apart from Sehrawat and Vijay Malik, the Titans have also acquired the services of other talented all-rounders like Amit Kumar, Sanjeevi S and Shankar Gadai. While this trio may not have as much PKL experience as Sehrawat and Malik, they have certainly shown their quality in the past. Needless to say, they will be itching to have a big impact in PKL season 11 with the backing of an experienced coach and captain who can guide them effectively.

Patna Pirates training ahead of Pro Kabaddi League season 11. - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: Patna Pirates Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Weaknesses

While having quality all-rounders can help plug gaps, there is no denying that the lack of a top-class support raider might be an issue for the Titans. Sehrawat will, of course, lead the attack from the front, but he will need help offensively, especially when he needs to be revived by a teammate, which was a major issue for the team last season.

Both Prafull Zaware and Omkar Patil struggled to assist Sehrawat sufficiently last season and will need to perform much better in the upcoming campaign. Zaware contributed 43 raid points, and Patil notched up 19 raid points in season 10. The duo, along with Manjeet who has 125 raid points in his PKL career, will need to raise their game and be efficient support raiders in season 11 if the Titans want the campaign to be a success.

Opportunities

The Titans have been crying out for a leader in defence over the last few seasons, and their acquisition of Krishan will help them go a long way towards filling that void. Second on the leaderboard for most tackle points (78) last season, Krishan will have to shoulder the bulk of the defensive responsibility for the Titans, and he will be looking to make the most of this opportunity as he aims to add to his 139 tackle points in the PKL.

Akash Shinde. - PKL
Pro Kabaddi League Season 11: A Village Boy's Dream - Akash Shinde's Fight For PKL Trophy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With Krishan leading the way, Telugu Titans will also hope that their other defenders, like Iranian Milad Jabbari and Ajit Pawar, can provide enough support and have a bigger impact on the outcome of matches than they did last season. Jabbari managed 33 tackle points, and Pawar notched up 30 tackle points in PKL 10.

Threats

In terms of threats, the lack of quality backup defenders is certainly an issue for the Titans. Should Jabbari and Pawar fail to provide sufficient support to Krishan, their other defensive options seem to lack the experience and know-how to perform at the highest level in the PKL.

Sagar is a new young player, while the defensive trio of Ankit, Sunder and Mohammad Malak combines for a total of 22 tackle points. As a result, the Titans’ defensive depth will be under scrutiny, and how they fare this season could heavily depend on how well their backup defenders step up to the challenge.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: ENG-W Thrash SCO-W By 10 Wickets
  2. India Vs Australia Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Face Alyssa Healy-less AUS-W At Sharjah
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score: Toss At 7:00 PM IST Due To Wet Outfield
  4. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Drop Babar For Next Two Tests; Shaheen, Naseem Opt Out
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Match
Football News
  1. Spain 1-0 Denmark, Nations League: Luis De La Fuente Calls Coaching La Roja 'A Joy' During Unbeaten Streak
  2. Serbia Prevail 2-0 Over Switzerland To Open Account In Nations League - In Pics
  3. IND Vs VIE, International Friendly: We Could Have Scored Another Goal, Says Farukh Choudhary
  4. Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics
  5. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo's 133rd Goal Helps Portugal Pip Poland 3-1 - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  2. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
  3. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Hopes To See 'Legend' Djokovic On The Big Stages For Years To Come
  4. Jannik Sinner Revels In 'Special Feeling' After Confirming Year-End Number One Ranking
  5. Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Updates, Day 1: Duco Telgenkamp Sold To Dragons For INR 36 Lakh
  2. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  3. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue
  4. HIL: Soorma Hockey Club Signs Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal As Indian Coaches And Mentors
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Last Of The Kolkata Tram Riders
  2. Day In Pics: October 13, 2024
  3. Delhi Police Detains Sonam Wangchuk And 20 Others For Protesting Outside Ladakh Bhawan
  4. SP's Candidate Announcement Raises Questions About Congress Alliance In Uttar Pradesh
  5. Gujarat: 9 Dead, 1 Injured After Soil Caves In At Factory Site; PM Modi Condoles Incident
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  5. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
  2. India Joins Countries Condemning Israel’s Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon
  3. SpaceX’s Starship Set For Ambitious Fifth Flight Today Today | Key Details
  4. Hamas Called On Iran To Join October 7 Attacks Against Israel, Say Reports | All About The 'Secret Documents'
  5. Alex Salmond, Former Scottish First Minister And Key Independence Figure, Dies At 69
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know