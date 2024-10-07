Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11: A Village Boy's Dream - Akash Shinde's Fight For PKL Trophy

In Akash Shinde, Puneri Paltan doesn't just have a star raider; they have a symbol of inspiration for an entire generation of kabaddi players

Pro-kabaddi-league-akash-shinde
Akash Shinde. Photo: PKL
info_icon

In the heart of Nashik's Adgaon village, a young boy named Akash Shinde dared to dream big. Little did he know that his journey from playing in the muddy grounds of his town to becoming a PKL winner would inspire a generation of aspiring athletes. (More Sports News)

"Initially, when I used to play, I would come home with bruises because Kabaddi was played in the mud," Akash recalls as he enters his fourth season with the Puneri Paltan. And despite his family's initial concerns, his passion for kabaddi burned bright, fuelled by the unwavering support of his early mentors Sagar Malwade and Vinod Labde.

His path to success was far from smooth. He faced numerous setbacks, failing to make the cut in his first attempts at various levels. "I fell short in my first attempts at all levels. I went for my senior camp for Maharashtra and fell short there too!"

Dabang Delhi PKL 11 Preview. - Dabang Delhi.
Dabang Delhi K.C. Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But instead of letting these failures discourage him, Akash used them as stepping stones. "These setbacks kept me determined, and I knew I needed to try harder and with renewed energy to show the world what I could do and achieve."

His breakthrough came in 2019 at a seniors' trial in Nashik. This performance opened doors, leading him to play in the Junior Nationals and eventually catching the eye of Yuva Paltan, which is the Puneri Paltan’s academy.

The turning point in Akash's career came when he represented his college in Beed, earning his first chance to play for Maharashtra. Under the guidance of Anil Jagdale and Kailas Jagdale, his skills flourished. His journey accelerated as he moved from Mahindra & Mahindra to Yuva Paltan, where mentors like Sangram and Ashok helped refine his game.

Akash's PKL debut with Puneri Paltan in Season 8 was a moment of immense pride, not just for him but for his entire village. "No player from the Nashik region had made it to PKL or even the Maharashtra team, so it was a shock, a pleasant one, for everyone. The entire Nashik district was very happy. It felt really good," he reminisces.

But it was in Season 9 that he truly announced his arrival, becoming a formidable force on the mat. In the 22 matches that Akash played on the way to his first PKL final, he scored 139 raid points, averaging 6.32 raid point per match.

Gujarat Giants' player Parteek Dahiya. - Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

His performances caught the eye of the national selectors, earning him a spot on the Indian team for the Asian Games. "I received my Team India kit on the 27th of October. I still remember it!" he says, the excitement still palpable in his voice.

The crowning glory came in PKL Season 10 when Akash, along with his Puneri Paltan teammates, lifted the coveted trophy. Albeit playing a diminished role, he managed an impressive 56 raid points in the 13 matches he played. "There was only one target then... we had made up our minds that we had to win the title this season, whatever it took," he shared, reflecting on the team's collective determination.

Now, Akash stands as a beacon of hope for young athletes from rural India. His message to them is clear: "Keep believing in yourselves and your dedication and efforts." He emphasizes the importance of loyalty, urging young players to stay true to the clubs that nurture them.

As he prepares for PKL Season 11, his journey from the muddy grounds of Adgaon to the bright lights of Pro Kabaddi serves as a testament to the power of dreams, determination, and unwavering support. In Akash Shinde, Puneri Paltan doesn't just have a star raider; they have a symbol of inspiration for an entire generation of kabaddi players.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from October 18.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Root, Brook Lead The Way On Day 3 - In Pics
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  3. Women's T20 WC: India Beat Sri Lanka In Dubai - In Pics
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By 86 Runs - In Pics
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20I: 'Whatever Happens, Keep Hitting', Message From Dug-Out For Rinku Singh
Football News
  1. Greece Defender George Baldock Found Dead In His Swimming Pool At Home
  2. Italy Vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Maldini The Missing Piece To Azurri Puzzle - Spalletti
  3. Africa Cup Of Nations: Manchester United's Amad Diallo Withdraws From Ivory Coast Squad
  4. Women's Champions League: Naomi Layzell Enjoys Dream Debut As Man City Stun Barcelona
  5. UEFA Nations League: John Stones To Lead England In Harry Kane's Absence Against Greece
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: Mortal Remains Kept At NCPA Lawns For Public To Pay Respects
  2. RG Kar Row: Fasting Unto Death, Medics Attending 'Most Disappointing Meeting' With State Officials | Top Points
  3. One Man, Many Versions
  4. BJP Eyes Haryana Victory Repeat In Maharashtra, Congress Exercises Caution
  5. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  2. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  3. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  4. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  5. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Warns Of 'Lethal' Attack On Iran, Evacuations Begin In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  4. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  5. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  2. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  3. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: Mortal Remains Kept At NCPA Lawns For Public To Pay Respects
  4. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  5. Ratan Tata: Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Israel Warns Of 'Lethal' Attack On Iran, Evacuations Begin In Lebanon | Latest
  8. BJP Eyes Haryana Victory Repeat In Maharashtra, Congress Exercises Caution