Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

Gujarat Giants are one of the most consistent yet unlucky teams in Pro Kabaddi League history. Having made it to the Playoffs in four of their six seasons, the Giants have their eyes set on that elusive PKL title this time around. With two runner-up finishes already in the bag, they’re hoping Season 11 will be their year to go all the way. (More Sports News)
Last season, their campaign ended in heartbreak with a loss to Haryana Steelers in the Eliminator. But this time, under the experienced guidance of head coach Ram Mehar Singh -- who famously led Patna Pirates to PKL glory in Season 5 -- the Giants are ready to make a strong statement.
Heavily active at the Season 11 Player Auction, Gujarat Giants signed a total of 15 players as they looked to build a strong squad capable of challenging for the title. With that in mind, let’s examine the strengths and weaknesses of Gujarat Giants ahead of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Gujarat Giants: Strengths
One of Gujarat Giants’ biggest assets heading into Season 11 is their impressive raiding unit. With plenty of firepower and depth in attack, they’ll rely on Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Rakesh to dismantle opposition defenses.
Guman Singh will be their key player upfront, having been bought for a whopping INR 1.97 crore at the auction. Ranking ninth in raid points last season with 163, he’s already bagged 400 raid points in PKL overall. This season, Guman is expected to lead from the front and be the driving force behind the Giants' offense.
Supporting him are Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh, both capable of turning a match on its head with their raiding skills. Parteek has racked up 308 raid points in just two seasons with the Giants, making him a reliable second option. Rakesh, though slightly off-color last season, still has 379 raid points to his name and will be eager to bounce back.
Monu, with 109 raid points, adds even more attacking depth, making the Giants’ raiding department one of the best in the league.
Gujarat Giants: Weaknesses
While their raiding strength is undeniable, the Giants’ defense has been a long-standing concern. Outside of Sombir and Neeraj Kumar, the team lacks experienced defenders with a proven track record in PKL. Sombir’s 194 tackle points and Neeraj’s 172 are solid, but they’ll need more backup to stop elite raiders from scoring freely.
To address these defensive issues, Gujarat Giants picked up Nitesh, Manuj, Mohit, Harsh Lad, and Iranian talent Vahid Rezaeimehr at the auction. However, most of these players are still relatively inexperienced in PKL.
Last season, it was the defense that let the team down in key moments, and it remains to be seen if these new signings can step up and shore up the backline.
Gujarat Giants: Opportunities
The Giants’ all-rounders present a big opportunity to balance out their squad. Players like Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Balaji D bring versatility and the ability to make important tackles. Nabibakhsh has 79 tackle points to his name, while Balaji D has added 42 tackles to his tally over his PKL career. Both will need to play crucial roles, especially when the defense needs extra support.
Neeraj Kumar, who had an off-season last time, has previously thrived under Ram Mehar Singh’s coaching and will be keen to get back to his best. Monu, with his 114 tackle points, can also step in to contribute defensively when needed, helping to stabilize the team.
If the Giants’ all-rounders can rise to the occasion and fill the gaps in defense, they have a genuine shot at improving on last season’s performance.
Gujarat Giants: Threats
The biggest threat to Gujarat Giants’ Season 11 campaign is their relative lack of experience across both raiding and defending units. This issue was apparent in Season 10, where they lost several tight matches that could’ve gone their way.
While Guman Singh is expected to lead the raiding charge, he’s still not one of the most experienced lead raiders in the league. Though capable of brilliance, consistency will be the key for Guman to ensure the Giants don’t fall short in crunch moments.
Overall, the ability of this squad to overcome their inexperience and execute in high-pressure situations will likely determine whether they can finally lift the PKL trophy this season.
Gujarat Giants: Full Squad
Raiders
Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, Guman Singh, Monu, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Aadesh Siwach
Defenders
Sombir, Vahid RezaEimehr, Neeraj Kumar, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohit, Manuj, Nitesh
All-Rounders
Jitender Yadav, Balaji D, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Raj D. Salunkhe, Rohan Singh