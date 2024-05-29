Other Sports

Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk: Heavyweight Rematch Set For December 21 In Saudi Arabia

The 37-year-old Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk is the first heavyweight to hold every major title belt since Lennox Lewis

tyson fury vs oleksandr usyk X @turki_alalshikh
It was Tyson Fury's first loss as a professional boxer and that came against Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: X/ @turki_alalshikh
The heavyweight rematch between undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on Dec. 21 in Saudi Arabia, according to the advisor who organizes boxing events in the kingdom. (More Sports News)

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, confirmed the date of the fight on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. He said it will take place in Riyadh, the location of the first fight on May 19.

“The world will watch another historical fight again,” he wrote. “Our commitment to boxing fans continues... We hope you enjoy it.”

Tyson Fury is the heavyweight lineal and WBC champion. - X/Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk, Undisputed Heavyweight Championship: All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000 when he defeated Fury by split decision, earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-old Ukrainian is the first heavyweight to hold every major title belt since Lennox Lewis.

It was Fury's first loss as a professional.

