The Open Championship Golf: Scottie Scheffler Unaware Of Arnold Palmer History

Scottie Scheffler is aiming for Open Championship success at Royal Troon but had no idea about the potential of matching Arnold Palmer's piece of history this week. (More Sports News)
The world number one has won six times on the PGA Tour this year, with the last player to do so by this stage being Palmer, way back in 1962.
Palmer coincidentally secured his seventh title of that year at the same Troon course in South Ayrshire, with Scheffler out to match that feat when starting on Thursday.
Scheffler will play in all-American three-ball with 2017 champion Jordan Spieth and 2022 runner-up Cameron Young, though admitted that Palmer's history had slipped his mind.
"That would be great [to match Palmer]," the 28-year-old said at Tuesday's pre-tournament press conference.
"No [I wasn't aware]. I try to stay off the internet as much as possible. I like to, when I'm at home, be at home and be present.
"I love the history of the game, and there's certain things that I know and certain things that I don't.
"That was something that for some reason I just never stumbled across, so I had no idea that that was a thing."
Scheffler has two major honours to his name so far, both at The Masters in 2022 and 2024, but finished all four rounds over par at last month's U.S. Open.
The 152nd Open in Scotland will pose a different challenge, yet one which Scheffler is relishing.
"I'm excited for the week. I think the golf course is great," the two-time major winner added.
"I feel like you have to be more creative here [with links golf] and I love that part of it. I feel this is really how golf was intended to be played.
"There's a lot more opportunity for shot-making and being creative around the greens. It really is fun to come over here and play."