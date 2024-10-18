Telugu Titans Vs Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC Vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The opening day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 pits Telugu Titans against Bengaluru Bulls in match 1, and Dabang Delhi KC versus U Mumba in match 2 on Friday (October 18, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)
Telugu Titans Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Head-To-Head, Track Record
Both the Bulls and Titans had disappointing outcomes to their respective campaigns in the previous season. With two wins, 19 defeats and a tie, Telugu Titans finished 12th on the points table with 21 points in PKL 10. The Bengaluru Bulls ended up in eighth position after winning eight games, losing 12 and playing out two ties. They had a total of 53 points in Season 10.
The season opener will be the 24th game between the Titans and the Bulls in PKL history. The Bengaluru-based franchise is miles ahead in the head-to-head record, having garnered 16 wins as against the Titans' three. Four clashes have ended in ties. The latest contest between the two teams ended in favour of the Bulls, who won it 42-26 in Season 10.
Dabang Delhi KC Vs U Mumba: Head-To-Head, Track Record
In the previous season, Dabang Delhi finished third on the points table with 79 points notched up via 13 wins, six losses and three ties. U Mumba, on the other hand, finished 10th after winning six matches, losing 13 and playing out three ties. They had a total of 45 points in the last edition.
As for the head-to-head record, U Mumba are ahead, having won 12 of the 22 games the two sides have played in PKL history. The Delhi-based franchise has nine wins, and one game ended in a tie. Dabang Delhi won the last match between the two sides by a 39-33 margin in season 10.
Pro Kabaddi League Season 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
Both the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.