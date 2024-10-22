Tamil Thalaivas will take on Puneri Paltan, while Gujarat Giants will face off against U Mumba in the sixth day of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday, October 22, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (More Sports News)
The Tamil Thalaivas will come into the encounter after beating the Telugu Titans on October 19, while the Paltans will enter the tie after winning against the Haryana Steelers.
The Gujarat Giants on the other hand, beat the Bengaluru Bulls in their last outing, whereas U Mumba lost to Dabang Delhi in their previous fixture.
Tamil Thalaivas Vs Puneri Paltan: Head-To-Head Record
Out of the 11 matches the two teams have faced off previously, Puneri Paltan have come out victorious in six while Tamil Thalaivas have won on three occasions. Two matches have ended in a tie.
Gujarat Giants Vs U Mumba: Head-To-Head Record
The Gujarat Giants and U Mumba have met 14 times, with GG winning nine games while U Mumba registering just four wins. One match has ended in a draw.
Tamil Thalaivas Vs Puneri Paltans, Gujarat Giants Vs U Mumba, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Day 6 matches of PKL 11 be played?
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltans game will be played on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 8pm IST, and Gujarat Giants Vs U Mumba on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Day 6 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltans and Gujarat Giants Vs U Mumba matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.