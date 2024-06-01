Other Sports

Surfers Thrilled By 'Best Waves Of Our Lives' At Olympic Venue Rehearsal In Tahiti

The spectacular waves, set against a backdrop of lush green tropical mountains of French Polynesia, provided a tantalizing preview of what's in store for both athletes and viewers when the Olympics start in July

(Photo: X|ISAsurfing)
The 2024 Paris Olympics will reintroduce the biggest Surfing competition, which will take place on Tahiti Island from July 27, 2024. (Photo: X|ISAsurfing)
info_icon

After days of barreling along the huge waves of Tahiti's island paradise, French Polynesian surfer Vahine Fierro has even more reason to look forward to this summer's Olympics. (More Sports News)

Fierro and Italo Ferreira of Brazil won the World Surf League Championship Tour event in Teahupo'o on Tahiti this week as surfers got a taste of the tropical venue that will host the surfing events for the Paris Olympics.

While Fierro is from these parts, even she was impressed.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will reintroduce the biggest Surfing competition, which will take place on Tahiti Island from July 27, 2024. - (Photo: X|ISAsurfing)
Paris Olympics Surfing 2024: Threat To Tahiti's Traditional Lifestyle As Hundreds Head To Participate

BY Associated Press

“Thank you Teahupo'o for sending me the best waves of my life,” Fierro said.

The event garnered the attention of the entire surfing community as many of the world's best surfers went head to head for the title at the Shiseido Tahiti Pro. The spectacular waves, set against a backdrop of lush green tropical mountains of French Polynesia, provided a tantalizing preview of what's in store for both athletes and viewers when the Olympics start in July.

In the women's competition, Fierro beat No. 1-ranked Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica 15.17-12.00 in the final, with Fierro getting an impressive 8.50 score for one of her wave rides. Fierro is not ranked in the league's top 10 but was given a wild-card entry to the event, and raved about the waves.

“It was the perfect amount of energy," Fierro said. "Like not too big, but just enough to push us and you know, and try. And we all tried. We all had big wipeouts we went in the lagoon, we came back, tried again and just got the best waves of our lives.”

Fierro became the first Tahitian wild card to claim a victory at the internationally famous surfing site, according to the World Surf League.

In the men's competition, Ferreira beat top-ranked John John Florence of the United States 17.70-17.16 as the two rode waves between six and 10 feet. Ferreira is ranked No. 5 in the league.

“I'm was like waiting for my moment here ... I knew that I can do it here and right now it's my moment and I'm really stoked,” Ferreira said. “I'm back, baby.”

Ferreira is a former world champion and the win maintained his chances of securing a second world title.

Events are comprised of rounds made up of heats, with surfers looking to lock in their two highest-scoring waves. Each run can score up to 10 points for a possible 20-point heat total. A panel of five judges scores each wave ride based on factors including degree of difficulty, manuevers, speed and flow.

For every scoring ride, the highest and lowest scores are discounted and the surfer receives the average of the remaining three scores. The two best-scoring waves are added together to become a surfer's heat total.

Scoring history was also made at the event: Despite her loss to Fierro earlier in the competition, Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil became the first woman to earn a perfect score for a ride at the Tahiti Pro.

Several of the competitors in the latest World Surf League competition have qualified to attend the Olympics, including Fierro and Tokyo 2020 women's gold medalist Carissa Moore.

Domonique Carrier - | Photo: Brian Bielmann / Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Magnitude 2024: All-Women Surf Competition Returns With Sensational Skills On Display - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Concerns about the Olympic competition's impact on the area's environment have been front and center in the lead-up to the Games. Hundreds of people are expected to descend upon the small island for the Games. Critics on the island have also voiced fears for coral reefs, fish and other aquatic life where a viewing tower's foundations are being drilled into the seabed and mounted on concrete. In response, the Olympic committee has agreed to scale back the size of the tower.

Other infrastructure on the small island is getting prepared for the Games as well, including renovation of a hotel, a footbridge to replace an old and dangerous one and a renovated marina and road access to the sea.

During the Games, the surfers and their support staff will be housed on an already existing local ship. Paris organizers aren't selling any tickets for the surfing events in Tahiti and say that for anyone who does try to travel there anyway to try to catch a bit of the atmosphere without a ticket, there's likely to be only “very limited” accommodation options.

The next stop on the World Surf League Championship Tour is scheduled to be June 6-15 in Punta Roca, El Salvador. The final event of the tour is scheduled for September, in San Clemente California.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Court Calls On Rahul Gandhi To Appear On June 7 In Defamation Case
  2. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  4. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  5. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child