Shooting Olympic Selection Trials: Sift Kaur Samra, Niraj Kumar Win

The results confirmed Sift as the top finisher in women's 3P, considering three best scores out of the four trials

Indian Gold medalist Sift Kaur Samra
Sift Kaur Samra won her third women's 50m rifle 3 positions competition while Niraj Kumar emerged victorious in the men's event for a second time on the penultimate day of the Olympic Selection Trial (OST) 3 and 4 in Bhopal on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Sift shot 461.3 in the women's 3P trial 4 final to edge out Nischal by a point. Ashi Chouksey was third with 448.1. Shriyanka Sadangi and Anjum Moudgil were fourth and fifth respectively in the five-woman field.

In the men's 3P, Niraj finished on top with a healthy 462.9, a whole 1.7 ahead of second-placed Chain Singh. Aishwary Tomar was third with 449.8, while Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran finished fourth and fifth respectively.

BY PTI

The results confirmed Sift as the top finisher in women's 3P, considering three best scores out of the four trials.

Anjum Moudgil also confirmed her position as second best of the trials among the five qualified shooters. In the men's 3P, Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale finished 1-2 after the competition of four trial matches.

Clarity in air events

The day also saw the qualification rounds of the men's and women's 10m air rifle and air pistol trial 4 play out.

While Sri Karthik Sabari Raj topped the men's air rifle with a score of 631.6, Ramita Jindal was the star of the day, posting a scintillating 636.4 (0.1 more than the existing world record set by China's Han Jiayu at the Baku World Cup earlier this month) to top the women's air rifle.

Ramita's effort meant that she was now second in the overall calculations, just 0.1 behind Olympian Elavenil Valarivan, whose score of 633.0 has taken her to the top of the standings.

Ramita at the start of the day was in the fourth position. Mehuli Ghosh (633.1) was second, while Nancy (630.6) and Tilottama Sen (628.8) were fourth and fifth respectively.

In the men's air rifle, the results had no bearing on the standings as Sandeep Singh (fourth with 628.3) and Arjun Babuta (fifth with 624.7) maintained their top two positions in the calculations.

Manu Bhaker confidently topped the women's 10m air pistol standings, finishing on top of the trial 4 qualification round with a score of 581.

Surbhi Rao (577) was second while Palak (572) was third. Rhythm Sangwan was fourth on the same score as Palak's but lost out on inner 10s while Esha Singh was fifth with 572.

In the men's air pistol, Sarabjot Singh shot 584 to top the trial 4 qualifications, while Arjun Singh Cheema was second with 583. Varun Tomar (577) was third, Ravinder Singh (576) fourth and Naveen (574) finished fifth.

The results in air pistol meant that in the present calculations, Manu and Rhythm are 1-2 in the women's air pistol while Sarabjot and Arjun have the top two slots in the men's event.

