Other Sports

Shooting Olympic Selection Trials: Anjum Moudgil, Swapnil Kusale Post First Wins

Local lad and qualifications topper Aishwary Tomar shot 451.9 to finish third, being eliminated after the 44th shot of the 45-shot final

File Photo showing India's Anjum Moudgil poses with the ISSF Shooting World Cup bronze medal.
info_icon

Olympian Anjum Moudgil and Paris Olympic Games quota winner Swapnil Kusale posted their maiden victories in the ongoing Olympic Selection Trials (OST), winning the women's and men's 50m rifle 3-positions in Bhopal on Thursday. (More Sports News)

In men's 50m rifle 3P final, Swapnil, who had finished second in the qualification round on Wednesday with a score of 587, shot 463.7 to beat the challenge of Akhil Sheoran, who finished second with 461.6.

Local lad and qualifications topper Aishwary Tomar shot 451.9 to finish third, being eliminated after the 44th shot of the 45-shot final.

The local favourite at the MP State Shooting Academy will be Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - null
India's Olympic Shooting Trials Preview: 37 Rifle And Pistol Shooters Aim For Paris Spots

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In women's 3P final, Anjum shot 463.9 to leave India No. 1 Sift Kaur Samra 1.9 points behind in second place.

Ashi Chouksey, took the third spot with 447.3 points in OST (Olympic Selection Trial) T3.

In women's 10m air pistol OST T3 qualification, Olympian Manu Bhaker was placed on top with a score of 577, followed by Palak (576), Esha Singh (576), Surbhi Rao (574) and Rhythm Sangwan (573).

Other scores:

Men's 10m air pistol OST T3 qualification: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema (583), 2. Ravinder Singh (581), 3. Sarabjot Singh (581), 4. Naveen (579), 5. Varun Tomar (577).

Women's 10m air rifle OST T3 qualification: 1. Elavenil Valarivan (634.4), 2. Tilottama Sen (632.4), 3. Ramita (630.8), 4. Nancy (629.4), 5. Mehuli Ghosh (628.4).

Men's 10m air rifle OST T3 qualification: 1. Arjun Babuta (632.2), 2. Rudrankksh Patil (632.0), 3. Sandeep Singh (631.6), 4. Divyansh Singh Panwar (631.4), 5. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj (630.5).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Demand For Separate Haryana High Court Under Consideration: Rao Inderjit Singh In Gurugram
  2. Delhi: Gangster Involved With Gang Involved In Showroom Shooting Nabbed
  3. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Police Arrests Main Accused Bhavesh Bhinde From Udaipur
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With BJP’s Manish Jaiswal in Hazaribagh
  5. Missing Written Grounds For Arrest: How SC Cited 'Pankaj Bansal Case' In Deeming Prabir Purkayastha Arrest Illegal
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Advice To Aspiring Writers: 'Do Something That You Resonate With'
  2. Cannes 2024: Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy And Others Rock The ‘Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga’ Premiere – View Pics
  3. Original Content Has Made Indian Cinema Stronger, Says Sonali Kulkarni
  4. Olivia Culpo Wants To Stick To Old Wedding Tradition For Wedding Day
  5. Hina Khan Says Her ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ Character Is Torn Between Husband And Son
Sports News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Motivated To Keep Playing At Top Level
  2. FIFA Reveals Promised Anti-Racism Pledge, Urges Soccer Bodies To Mandate Abuse As Offense
  3. Italian Open: Tommy Paul Beats Hubert Hurkacz In Rome Thriller To Enter ATP 1000 Semi-Final
  4. SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss At Hyderabad
  5. Shooting Olympic Selection Trials: Anjum Moudgil, Swapnil Kusale Post First Wins
World News
  1. Majority Of EU Nations Want More Partnerships To Stem Migration From Countries Of Origin
  2. “Tree Of Life”: Scientists Finally Solve The Ancient Mystery Behind Baobab Trees
  3. Spanish Police Say They've Broken Up Sinaloa Cartel Network, And Seized 1.8 Tons Of Meth
  4. Chicago: Police Dismantle Pro-Palestinian Encampment At DePaul University
  5. Sun Shoots Out Biggest Solar Flare In Almost 2 Decades
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup