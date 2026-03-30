'This One Feels Deeply Personal': Sheetal Devi Ecstatic After World 'Para Archer Of The Year' Honour

The 19-year-old Sheetal Devi became the first and only female armless archer to win gold at the World Para Archery Championships by claiming the top honours in the women's compound individual event in Gwangju, South Korea in 2025

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Sheetal Devi named World Para Archer Of The Year 2025 reaction
Indian para archer Sheetal Devi in action at a Khelo India meet in April 2024. Photo: File
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Summary of this article

  • Sheetal Devi named 'Para Archer of the Year 2025' by World Archery

  • Teenager had won historic gold at the World Para Archery Championships

  • Sheetal also boasts of a Paris Paralympics bronze in the mixed team event

India's Sheetal Devi has been named 'Para Archer of the Year 2025' by World Archery, adding to her extraordinary achievements, which also include a historic world championship crown.

The 19-year-old from Jammu & Kashmir became the first and only female armless archer to win gold at the World Para Archery Championships by claiming the top honours in the women's compound individual event in Gwangju, South Korea last year.

Born without arms, Sheetal skilfully uses her feet, legs, and shoulder to draw the bow and shoot. She also secured a complete set of medals at the World Championships, winning the women's team silver and mixed team bronze.

"India's Sheetal Devi took the honour in the para archer of the year category after another breakthrough season that included a world title in Gwangju," said World Archery.

Beyond her World Championship gold, Sheetal also boasts of a Paris Paralympics bronze in the mixed team event, along with individual silvers from the 2022 Asian Para Games and the 2023 Asian Championships in Bangkok.

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"Nominated alongside the best para archers in the world... and now named the best para archer by @worldarchery - this one feels deeply personal. A heart filled with gratitude, with emotion, with everything this journey has held. Thank you," Sheetal, who is also an Arjuna awardee, posted on 'X' on Monday.

"The 2025 World Archery Awards honour the season's most exceptional athletes and officials for their excellence, fair play and dedication to the sport," it added.

The awards, launched in 2011, honour excellence and outstanding contributions to the sport, celebrating the athletes and support staff who have defined the international archery season.

This year, the awards were presented across eight categories, including 'Archer of the Year,' which went to Emircan Haney of Turkey; 'Young Archer of the Year,' awarded to Baptiste Addis of France; and 'Best Team of the Year,' claimed by Korea's recurve men's team.

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