Sheetal Devi Becomes Para World Archery Champion At 18; Toman Kumar Also Wins Title

On a day when India produced two world champions and a total of five medals, Sheetal added a new page to history book, defeating Turkiye's world No.1 Oznur Cure Girdi 146-143 to claim gold

P
PTI
File Photo of Archer Sheetal Devi from India preparing to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Photo: AP/PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sheetal Devi and Toman Kumar wongold for India at the Para World Archery Championships

  • Sheetal became the first woman armless archer to win world championship gold in the compound individual section

  • Toman claimed the compound men’s title after fellow Indian Rakesh Kumar was forced to withdraw

The 18-year-old Indian Sheetal Devi scripted history by becoming the first woman armless archer to win world championship gold in the compound individual section, and Toman Kumar replicated the title run in the corresponding men's event as India continued their good run at the Para World Archery Championships on a riveting Saturday.

On a day when India produced two world champions and a total of five medals, Sheetal added a new page to history book, defeating Turkiye's world No.1 Oznur Cure Girdi 146-143 to claim gold.

The Jammu and Kashmir archer, the only competitor without arms in the tournament, shoots using her feet and chin.

In fact, the only previous instant of an armless archer winning gold came back in 2022 when USA's Matt Stutzman stood on top of the podium during the Dubai World Championships.

Sheetal had earlier won a mixed team bronze in the compound event with Toman Kumar, defeating Great Britain’s Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen 152-149.

In the compound women’s open team event, Sheetal and Sarita settled for silver after losing to Turkey in the final.

Later, Toman claimed the compound men’s title after fellow Indian Rakesh Kumar was forced to withdraw following a technical glitch as he lost 40-20 in an all-Indian final.

Rakesh, a Paris Paralympics bronze medalist, had to withdraw after four shots due to a pulley issue with his bow, allowing Toman, making his world championship debut, to clinch the title with four perfect arrows.

The women's individual final was a tense battle but Sheetal stayed consistent and shot with composure.

The first end was tied at 29-all, but Sheetal fired three 10s in the second end to take an early lead, winning it 30-27.

The third end was also tied at 29-all. Sheetal’s only lapse came in the fourth end, where she scored 28 as Girdi took it by one point, yet the Indian still held a two-point lead at 116-114.

She then sealed her maiden gold with a flawless final end, hitting three perfect arrows for 30.

The title clash was a repeat of the 2023 Pilsen World Championships, where Girdi had narrowly beaten Sheetal 140-138. This time, Sheetal turned the tables to avenge her defeat two years ago.

In the open team final, Sheetal and Sarita started strongly but only to lose by 148-152 to settle for silver.

The Indian duo began strongly, edging out Turkish pair Oznur Cure Girdi and Bursa Fatma Un 38-37 in the opening end.

The Indians produced three 10s from their first four arrows, while Turkey managed just one 10.

However, the Turkish archers bounced back in the second end with three 10s and a nine to outscore India by a point and level the contest at 76-all.

The third end saw the momentum shift further as nerves appeared to affect the Indian duo.

They managed just one 10, along with two 9s and an 8, to total 36.

The Turkish duo was more consistent, shooting 37 with one 10 and three 9s, to seize a one-point overall lead. Girdi and Un were nearly flawless in the final end, hitting 39 out of a possible 40.

In contrast, the Indians faltered with a 36, including one arrow landing in the 7-ring, as Turkey sealed the gold medal with a four point margin.

There was a slight disappointment for India in the compound men's open section as Shyam Sunder Swami lost 148-141 to Nathan MacQueen of Great Britain in the bronze medal playoff as India missed a chance to make a clean sweep.

Swami, who had been defeated by Toman Kumar in the semifinals, trailed by a point early on as MacQueen got off to a strong start, hitting all 10s in the first end.

The Briton maintained his consistency, while Swami slipped in the second end, scoring 27 to MacQueen’s 29.

In the third end, MacQueen extended his lead to four points by edging the Indian 29-28. The Briton then delivered six perfect arrows across the final two ends to seal the bronze comfortably.

Published At:
