Other Sports

Scottie Scheffler Arrest: Police Officer Under 'Corrective Action' For not Having Bodycam Activated

Scheffler was driving before dawn to Valhalla Golf Club to play in the second round of the tournament Friday when he was arrested and hauled to jail

Scottie Scheffler Arrest: Police Officer Under 'Corrective Action' For not Having Bodycam Activated
info_icon

The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for failing to have his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer's vehicle — an interaction that police said resulted in the officer being dragged to the ground, authorities said Thursday. (More Sports News)

Louisville officials said during a news conference that they do not have video footage of the initial interaction Friday morning between Scheffler and Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club as the venue hosted the major.

The golfer was arrested on charges that he injured Gillis and disobeyed commands, but Scheffler said “he never intended to disregard any of the instructions,” and the incident was caused by a misunderstanding.

“Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but did not," Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. "His failure to do so is a violation of LMPD policy on uniforms and equipment.”

Gwinn-Villaroel did not elaborate on what “corrective action” has been taken against Gillis for violating the policy.

Police also said they are releasing a video of the events leading up to Scheffler's arrest, taken by a street camera outside the golf course. Louisville officials have said it is the only video they have of the encounter.

Rory McIlroy - Ashley Landis/AP
Wells Fargo Championship Golf: Rory McIlroy Pulls Within Shot Of Xander Schauffele

BY Associated Press

Scheffler was driving before dawn to Valhalla Golf Club to play in the second round of the tournament Friday when he was arrested and hauled to jail. Officers at the scene were investigating the death of a tournament worker who was fatally struck by a shuttle bus outside the gates shortly before Scheffler arrived.

Gillis, who approached Scheffler's car on foot, wrote in an arrest report that Scheffler “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging” Gillis to the ground. Gillis said his uniform pants were damaged in the fall and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Scheffler said “he never intended to disregard any of the instructions,” and the incident was caused by a misunderstanding.

A few hours later, after a trip to jail, Scheffler returned to the golf course in time for his 10:08 a.m. tee time. He finished the tournament Sunday tied for eighth place, enough for a tournament payout of about $520,000.

He is scheduled to return to Louisville on June 3 to be arraigned on four charges, including second-degree felony assault of a police officer.

Louisville police's current body camera policy was enacted amid controversy in 2020 after officers shot Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed during a botched drug raid. At the time, the plain-clothes officers who served the warrant and fired at Taylor were not required to wear body cameras.

The new policy required all officers to turn on the camera “prior to engaging in all law enforcement activities and encounters.”

The police chief at the time of Taylor's death was later fired when officers at the scene of another fatal shooting failed to turn on their body-worn cameras.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone 'Remal' Brewing, Rajasthan Town Logs 48.8 Deg; Red Alert For Heatwave In Some States, For Rain In Kerala
  2. Pune Porsche Accident: Teen, Father Say Driver Was Behind Wheels; Similar Case In Kanpur Triggers Police Action
  3. Haryana: 7 Killed, 25 Others Injured After Truck Rams Into Mini Bus In Ambala
  4. Thane Boiler Blast: Windows Crack, Objects Fly In CCTV Videos Of Explosion's Impact On Nearby Areas | WATCH
  5. Hasdeo Aranya: A Forgotten Issue In The Election Spotlight
Entertainment News
  1. Shah Rukh Khan Reaches Mumbai Post-Release From Hospital; Hides Behind Umbrella- Watch Video
  2. Aishwarya Rai Shares Glimpses Of Her Mom's Birthday Celebrations With Aaradhya; Fans Ask 'Where's Abhishek Bachchan'
  3. Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta Dazzles In A Shimmery Pearl White Gown For Her First Appearance
  4. Cannes 2024 'Parthenope' Red Carpet Premiere: Dario Aita, Daniele Rienzo, Isabella Ferrari Mark Their Presence
  5. Cannes 2024: 'Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know' By India's Chidananda S Naik Wins La Cinef First Prize
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024, SRH Vs RR Qualifier 2: Will It Rain Today In Chennai?
  2. Scottie Scheffler Arrest: Police Officer Under 'Corrective Action' For not Having Bodycam Activated
  3. FIH Pro League: India Women's Team Suffers Second Straight Loss 0-2 Against Belgium
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  5. Malaysia Masters 2024: India's PV Sindhu Enters Semi-finals, To Take On PK Wardani Or B Ongbamrungphan
World News
  1. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  2. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  3. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
  4. US Regulators Take Aim At Live Nation: Lawsuit Alleges 'Monopoly' Tactics In Live Music Industry
  5. List Of Countries Which Recognise Palestine In 2024
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis