Other Sports

Rory McIlroy Offers To Pay For Ryder Cup Spot In Response To Team USA’s $400,000 Bonus

The news of a $4.8m purse split between Team USA comes after Patrick Cantlay refused to wear the team cap at last year's Ryder Cup in Rome, in an apparent protest about not being paid to represent his country

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Rory-McIlroy
Rory McIlroy
info_icon

Rory McIlroy says he would pay to play in the Ryder Cup in response to reports that each member of Team USA will receive $400,000 for competing in next year's edition. (More Sports News)

The 35-year-old was one of several European golfers who believe financial reward is unnecessary to play in the competition.

The news of a $4.8m purse split between Team USA comes after Patrick Cantlay refused to wear the team cap at last year's Ryder Cup in Rome, in an apparent protest about not being paid to represent his country.

"I personally would pay for the privilege to play on the Ryder Cup," McIlroy told BBC Sport on Thursday.

"The two purest forms of competition in our game right now are the Ryder Cup and the Olympics, and it's partly because of that, the purity of no money being involved."

With record highs in prize money for professional golf now available in response to the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV tour, McIlroy does not think that the money is needed.

"I don't think any of the 24 players on either team needs that 400 grand," he said.

"Every two years, there are 104 weeks and 103 weeks you can play golf and get paid."

Cantlay was mocked for his decision not to wear his team's cap in Rome, with fans removing their headwear to mimic him.

While it led to McIlroy getting into a heated argument with Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava at the time, he does see the other side of things.

"It was a discussion that was happening in Rome. I can see the other side of the argument because the Ryder Cup does create a lot of revenue," he added.

"It is one of the probably top five biggest sporting events in the world. So I get the argument that the talent should be or could be getting paid.

"But the Ryder Cup is so much more than that, especially to the Europeans and to this tour."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I Live Score: IND Bat First As Both Sides Remain Unchanged In Johannesburg
  2. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
  3. ICC Champions Trophy Tour In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir - Global Body Takes Action After BCCI Objection
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India Vs Australia Batting Stats: Most runs, Hundreds, And Individual Milestones
Football News
  1. Scott McTominay Shares No Regrets About Leaving Man United For Napoli After Impressive Start
  2. UEFA Nations League: Carsley Defends Decision To Start Watkins Over Kane Against Greece
  3. Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 5 Fixture
  4. UEFA Nations League: Tonali's Goal Seals Italy's Progress At Belgium's Expense
  5. Mbappe Going Through Tough Patch, Excluded From France's Nations League Squad, Says Deschamps
Tennis News
  1. Asian Games Medalist Prajnesh Gunneswaran Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis
  2. Frances Tiafoe Fined USD 120,000 For Cursing At Umpire, Escapes Suspension At Shanghai Masters
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  4. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  5. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Party Splits, Alliances & Political Showdown
  2. Sex With Minor Wife Is Rape, Says Bombay High Court
  3. Unilateral Trade Measures In The Name Of Climate Action 'Discriminatory’: India
  4. Dehradun Accident: Drunk Driving, Collision With Truck, 6 Friends Die Horrific Death | Latest
  5. Remembering Birsa Munda: A Tribal Leader Who Inspired Generations Of Resistance
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
  2. West Asia: Israel Kills 28 In Gaza In 24 Hours; Bombing Intensifies In Lebanon | Latest
  3. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
  5. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya