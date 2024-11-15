Rory McIlroy Offers To Pay For Ryder Cup Spot In Response To Team USA’s $400,000 Bonus

Rory McIlroy says he would pay to play in the Ryder Cup in response to reports that each member of Team USA will receive $400,000 for competing in next year's edition. (More Sports News)
The 35-year-old was one of several European golfers who believe financial reward is unnecessary to play in the competition.
The news of a $4.8m purse split between Team USA comes after Patrick Cantlay refused to wear the team cap at last year's Ryder Cup in Rome, in an apparent protest about not being paid to represent his country.
"I personally would pay for the privilege to play on the Ryder Cup," McIlroy told BBC Sport on Thursday.
"The two purest forms of competition in our game right now are the Ryder Cup and the Olympics, and it's partly because of that, the purity of no money being involved."
With record highs in prize money for professional golf now available in response to the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV tour, McIlroy does not think that the money is needed.
"I don't think any of the 24 players on either team needs that 400 grand," he said.
"Every two years, there are 104 weeks and 103 weeks you can play golf and get paid."
Cantlay was mocked for his decision not to wear his team's cap in Rome, with fans removing their headwear to mimic him.
While it led to McIlroy getting into a heated argument with Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava at the time, he does see the other side of things.
"It was a discussion that was happening in Rome. I can see the other side of the argument because the Ryder Cup does create a lot of revenue," he added.
"It is one of the probably top five biggest sporting events in the world. So I get the argument that the talent should be or could be getting paid.
"But the Ryder Cup is so much more than that, especially to the Europeans and to this tour."